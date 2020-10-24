Mechelle English: ATC's newest leader makes alumni connections

Aiken Technical College recently welcomed a new leader to head the newly formed advancement division.
Mechelle English began her work as the vice president of advancement at ATC on Sept. 1.
Hailing from Columbia, English has worked in both state government and higher education. Most recently, she served as the associate vice president for institutional advancement at Florida A&M University.
English’s role involves supervising three offices: 1. marketing and public relations, 2. institutional effectiveness and accreditation and 3. resource development and the ATC Foundation, she said.
As the leader of the advancement division, English is working to help each office work together and benefit each other.
“The main goal is for the three units to work cohesively and collaboratively, and I think that is happening,” English said. “Even before my arrival, the directors of those three units were engaged.”
One major project English has started is reconnecting with ATC alumni.
After spending most of her career in fundraising, English said successful fundraising programs at any institution, both two-year and four-year, must have a strong connection with alumni.
It has become an institutional priority at ATC to engage with its 48 years’ worth of graduates, English said.
"We are hoping to reconnect with as many of them (alumni) as we can, and we also want them to reach out to us as well,” English said.
In her spare time, English said she often thinks about work – for example, how she and her colleagues can become more efficient and productive.
When she isn’t working or thinking about work, English likes cooking and trying new recipes. She said she is also a news and political junkie, having studied political science during her undergraduate years.
Traveling is another of English’s passions. Two of her favorite destinations have been London and Paris, and she plans to take a trip to Australia in a couple of years with her niece.
“I do like to experience new things and new environments,” English said.
Growing up in Columbia, English was the youngest of 11 siblings. English’s sister attended the University of South Carolina, and watching her sister have a great experience at the university motivated her to follow a similar path.
English went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts from the University of South Carolina and a Master of Arts from Columbia College.
Higher education can change your trajectory and give you a brighter future, English said.
“My passion is public higher education. I’m a product of public higher education,” English said. “And that motivates me because public higher education educates the masses, and is done affordably and with the greatest access.”