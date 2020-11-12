Mead Hall Episcopal School completes basketball court, receives anonymous bus donation

An anonymous donor gifted a new bus to Mead Hall Episcopal School earlier this month.

According to the Aiken private school's newsletter, Mead Hall will take the bus on school trips and church activities.

Mead Hall will also use the bus to transport athletes, said Mead Hall athletic director Antonio Grant.

The vehicle, complete with a refrigerator, TV screens and Mead Hall branding, is replacing the school's old bus, which Grant estimated to be from the 1970s.

Grant said he doesn't know who the mysterious donor is, but he praised the unknown benefactor for meeting the school's transportation needs directly.

"It's a blessing to have someone donate something, and it's something that was needed," Grant said. "... We're very appreciative to whomever it was. It was such a generous gesture."

Another recent development at Mead Hall is the completion of a new basketball court.

Repurposing the space where two of the school's three tennis courts had been, Mead Hall now offers a high school-level basketball court to its students.

The new court is joined by a 97-foot, four-lane sprinting track alongside it. Grant said the track can be used for sprinting or jumping.

Previously, the school used a small half court located just outside the main school building.

"A lot of the kids were enjoying basketball, and we only had one basket out here, so the kids periodically would ask about a new basketball goal," Grant said. "At our school, we have at least 95% of our kids participating in athletics. So we decided to construct a basketball court."

The colorful, two-sided appearance of the court isn't just for style. Grant said the red and blue side represents Mead Hall's school colors, and the yellow and green side represents Aiken Preparatory School, which merged with Mead Hall in 2012.

Grant said donors DeeDee and Dr. Bauer Vaughters funded the goal representing Aiken Prep – Dr. Vaughters's alma mater. Mead Hall alumni Ray and Dana Massey funded the goal on the red and blue side.

"We still wanted to preserve some of the history of Aiken Prep," Grant said. "And signify the merger, or the marriage, between Mead Hall and Aiken Prep with the basketball court."