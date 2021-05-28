Masks to become optional at USC Aiken next week

USC Aiken will soon no longer require masks to be worn on its campus.

The university announced Friday that beginning Tuesday, masks will be optional on campus.

Last summer, the university implemented over a dozen taskforces made up of volunteers from across campus who made recommendations on how the university would move forward, safely, in the midst of the global pandemic. As a result of these taskforces, a mitigation plan – Ready, Set, Return – was implemented.

Ready, Set, Return was updated in December as information about COVID-19 expanded and more updates to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines were rolled out. The university is ready to move forward in updating the plan for a third time to include information about vaccines and the latest requirements issued by the state.

A number of individuals, including the chairs of the relevant Faculty and Staff Assembly and subcommittees, will be invited to meet with individuals who are involved in renting campus spaces, working with external groups, and those who clean and patrol the campus. These individuals will form an editorial group to recommend updates to the Ready, Set, Return Plan, Draft III.

This June, the group will update the plan while keeping in mind requirements concerning the response to the coronavirus issued from the Governor's Office, the Statehouse, the Office of State Administration, and recommendations from CDC and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental.

Meanwhile, for summer programs, the university will be moving to a "masks optional" campus in recognition of new CDC guidelines and the low infection rates in the region. Summer campers and rentals will be mask optional as well.

The university advises that anyone visiting campus should refer to CDC guidelines regarding circumstances when one should wear a mask. The university will continue to provide sanitation products in classrooms so desks may be wiped down before use.