Looking back on a year of COVID-19 in Aiken County schools

When schools across the United States shut their doors in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, it seemed possible it would all be over in a few weeks.
Some teachers and students in Aiken County have said they didn't expect the crisis to last over a year. Last March, the school district moved to fully-remote learning with instructional packets. School meals were delivered to students.
Superintendent King Laurence described preparing for the next step in schools as though the end of the pandemic was just over the horizon.
"Everyone thought, including me – that was in March – we thought we would be in this situation until about spring break, and then we would start bringing kids back to school," Laurence said. "… The further we got into the summer, it became apparent that we weren't coming back on a normal schedule, even then."
Aiken County's 2020-2021 school year kicked off after delays, a faculty protest and the decision to keep schools at half capacity, with students attending two days per week – an attempt to balance students' educational needs with the health risks inherent in having packed classrooms with a deadly virus taking hold. Thousands of families enrolled in the all-virtual Aiken Innovate program.
The hybrid-or-virtual setup lasted through fall, save for a brief return to full-time classes that preceded a spike in quarantines.
A year later, by March 31, South Carolina’s public, private and charter schools logged 16,229 cases of students and employees going to school with the virus in its infectious period, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Public, non-charter schools in Aiken County have seen 1,480 students, employees and volunteers catch the virus this school year, as of March 27. The school district documented its highest case counts in the late fall and winter.
Learning in a pandemic
When schools closed down and moved to virtual learning in March 2020, one South Aiken High School student said she and her classmates were happy – at first.
Then, what seemed like a brief respite from junior year exams became a permanent end to in-person learning for the school year.
After a while, staying home felt lonely, said Haley Huynh, now a senior at South Aiken High. She thinks other students were feeling less hopeful, less motivated to do anything during their unstructured time outside a brick-and-mortar classroom.
“I think it was really just a time of experimentation,” Huynh said. “Finding out who we are, what we like to do when there’s nothing – because school takes up such a big part of our lives. Like, we are school. That’s literally how it works for us these days. So, when I was just out, it was like, who am I? What do I like to do besides school? What do I do in my free time?”
Huynh used her newfound spare time to start a free virtual tutoring organization, called Project Tuteen, with her friends.
It’s been a busy school year for Project Tuteen. On April 2, Huynh said the tutors have had appointments with elementary, middle and high school students, and recently, a college calculus student.
Academically, many students in Aiken County struggled with learning over the last year.
The number of kindergarten and first grade students considered “high risk” in reading and math skills increased from fall to winter in 2020, according to an Aiken County Public School District presentation.
High school students particularly began failing classes. The presentation showed more than a third of ninth graders failing math, English language arts or both by the end of the fall – though district officials noted that the high failure rates are partly due to students simply not turning in assignments.
“The pandemic has had – I don’t want to say crushing, but a significant impact on learning,” Dr. Kate Olin, director of accountability and assessment for the school district, said at a March school board meeting.
To combat the learning loss, the Aiken County Public School District has allocated millions of dollars from federal COVID-19 emergency relief funds toward summer academic recovery programs, after-school programs and other initiatives.
Laurence said learning loss is a priority in the district.
"We know that students are resilient, that they will bounce back," he said. "Given enough time and the right resources, they'll be fine."
The challenge in helping students catch up isn't a lack of funding, but time, said Laurence.
One summer will not be enough, and neither will a year's worth of after-school programs. Laurence said the district is looking at three years of academic recovery.
Hybrid and full-time
The dips in academic performance came after half a spring spent at home, then a fall semester of on-and-off hybrid scheduling.
In Aiken County, public school students began the 2020-2021 school year in partly remote, partly face-to-face instructional models – unless they elected to enroll in the all-virtual Aiken Innovate program.
The Back-to-School Advisory Committee, a group of parents, health professionals and educators tasked with recommending learning models based on COVID-19 data, primarily advised the Aiken County school board to stick with the hybrid model.
While the hybrid model was supported by many teachers and other school employees who attended school board meetings and two protests – it was not popular with parents across the county.
In January, school board chairman John Bradley said, out of the people he heard from, most teachers preferred the hybrid model, while parents preferred five days of face-to-face learning.
One group of 26 like-minded parents, which dubbed themselves the Back-to-School Parent Task Force, took issue with the Back-to-School Advisory Committee's recommendations.
Landon Ball, father of a sixth grader, was the spokesperson for the group. He, his wife and his daughter spoke at multiple board meetings in favor of five-day instruction.
Particularly in the beginning of the school year, Ball said the hybrid model was difficult for his family. Communicating with teachers electronically was time-consuming, and he frequently stayed up late with his daughter helping with schoolwork. He said his daughter had been a straight-A student until this school year.
Although Ball and his wife had been able to alternate staying home with their daughter on remote learning days, he voiced concern for people with less flexible work schedules.
"My work is accommodating, where I have an office job. I'm lucky, I don't do manual labor. That's the whole other side of this thing that really angers me …," Ball said in February, before schools returned to five-day schedules. "I feel extremely bad for the underprivileged, the people who don't make a lot of money. They're getting hit worse by this whole thing.”
Proponents of the hybrid schedule argued full classrooms come with more COVID-19 safety risks.
Laurence said on Oct. 6 that students would need to wear masks at all times due to a lack of physical distance.
Aiken High senior Peter Caldwell confirmed this from his own experience in the full-time schedule.
“There was no social distancing. When I say there was no social distancing, I mean zero. There was no way to reduce your exposure to this virus,” Caldwell said in January.
Francesca Pataro, an English teacher at Aiken High School, had been among a crowd of faculty and students protesting against going back to five-day school in October.
“I thought hybrid was a good decision, and it was helpful until we knew more about what was going on with the disease, what was going on with the spread of the disease,” Pataro said in March. “… I think it worked out pretty well. It’s good to be back full time.”
Among her students, Pataro said there was a mixed bag of preferences for either schedule. Some students felt they could get more work done at home, while others felt too disconnected in the hybrid schedule and couldn’t wait to get back to school full-time.
Students with jobs also found they could get scheduled for more hours with the hybrid model, Pataro said.
Mental health impact
School psychologist Lauren Blackwell covers three schools in Aiken County: Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle School, Ridge Spring-Monetta High School and Aiken High School.
Blackwell was among the faculty members protesting an upcoming return to five-day instruction in October. She voiced concern for students’ mental health at the time, saying the five-day schedule might help students academically, but could harm them emotionally.
In her Aiken High office in March, Blackwell said she saw four or five students per day for mental health concerns this year.
This is unusual. Before the pandemic, Blackwell would see one student, maybe two on a busy day.
“This year, I’ve seen a large increase in student mental health concerns … mostly surrounding general panic, anxiety and a lot of school-related stress,” Blackwell said.
Increased anxiety during the pandemic is something Aiken High senior Caldwell noticed at his school.
“A lot of us have grandparents that we see on a regular basis, a lot of us have families in health care,” Caldwell said in January. “The biggest concern a lot of us have would be transmitting it (the virus) to higher-risk groups in our family.”
Returning to full-capacity classes in the fall was terrifying, Caldwell said.
“We just all felt like we were going to get sick,” Caldwell said.
Huynh, from South Aiken High, said some aspects of the COVID-19 school year felt a little lonely.
“I didn’t see half of my class for like three fourths of the year, because we were on the hybrid schedule. All of a sudden, they came in, and we were like, ‘Hey stranger,’” Huynh said. “It was kind of alienating, I guess. We weren’t as close to each other as I feel we would have been, had we been there all the time, seeing each other.”
Pataro, who had a 20-year career in mental health before she switched to teaching, suggested that a strong mental health support system should be in place for kids in case an event like the COVID-19 pandemic happens again.
“We can’t make assumptions that students will respond a certain way to a crisis," she said. "There are varied responses, and we have to be open to those responses and ready to handle them.”
Innovations and successes
In response to COVID-19, the Aiken County Public School District advanced its technology, including livestreaming its board meetings and providing electronic devices for students.
“One of the silver linings to this situation is that we now have laptops for students, which is a great, progressive thing that we should’ve probably done earlier, but it’s good that we’re doing it now,” Pataro said. “So kids are now one-to-one, they have that technology, and it’s really been received very well by students and family. It’s been great, really helpful.”
Laurence said 1:1 computing for students had been in the works for six or seven years, but the pandemic pushed that initiative to the forefront.
The all-virtual Aiken Innovate program, which the district reports still had 3,625 students enrolled by spring, will remain an option for families. A smaller-scale virtual program will be offered this fall – less than 500 families have expressed interest so far, Laurence said.
Not all students had difficulty keeping up this year.
Huynh said she and her friends did well academically, and the hybrid schedule freed up time to work on college applications. Her AP calculus and AP statistics teachers, Dorna Redd and Rachelle Mason, were particularly helpful in keeping students engaged, she said.
Pataro said she and her students have managed to get through the curriculum this year despite the challenges of flipping between virtual and traditional platforms.
During the hybrid schedule, Pataro’s students had to be independent and practice learning on their own during the three remote days.
“I’m really proud of them. They did a good job,” she said.
Laurence said he is proud of the way the community came together at the beginning of the pandemic, when schools first transitioned to remote learning and dealt with the logistics of getting meals to students.
"All of our teachers, all of our instructional aides, our custodians, bus drivers, school food service, administrators – all banded together with one goal in mind," Laurence said, adding that community members also volunteered and donated funds.
Laurence said the district is now more prepared for a crisis that would require students to learn from home.
Pataro thinks schools should prepare every year like another pandemic will strike.
“One of the problems we had, I think, was that people assume this can’t possibly happen again. Anything can happen again,” Pataro said. “So, I think that we have to keep in mind that any sort of long-term event could disrupt our lives, and we should be prepared for it every year.”