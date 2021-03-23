Local author shows passion for teaching Black history in Aiken County

In February and March, Aiken Center for the Arts connected local students with Dr. Walter Curry, an author whose goal is to use conversations about the past to help students shape the narratives of their future.
Curry recently spoke to students at Wagener-Salley High School about his book, "The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from The Past (1830-1960)." The school's 11th-grade English classes will read Curry’s book, and he will provide insight into the themes of civic engagement, tragedy and achievement.
Curry has a special connection to Wagener-Salley; his mother graduated from the school.
"I am ecstatic that my book will be included in the curriculum as an empowering publication for Wagener-Salley High School students to learn history though the lenses of my family,” he said. “The timing is perfect, especially because this year is the 150th anniversary of the founding of Aiken County. Not only the county was founded by a racially diverse group, its more fitting that three African American men signed the legal document to establish the county. My goal is to encourage schools to incorporate genealogy into their curriculum, so teachers and students will learn the value of genealogy in subject matter and their lives."
At the end of a recent discussion, Wagener-Salley student Miracle Pough thanked Curry for showing him that authorship and self-publication is an achievable career option.
“I just wanted to thank you," Pough said. "In the Black community, our parents might push us to do something or go into another career, so I think it’s great you showed us we have choices.”
Wagener-Salley guidance counselor Trina Springs said she hopes to equip her students in a rural school with the knowledge that they can achieve great things.
“These students do not see this on a day-to-day basis. They don’t have anything they can just reach out and touch to inspire them to want more,” she said. “They have the potential to do anything that they want to do, but if you don’t inspire these kids, or help them believe that they can, they won’t.”
Caroline Gwinn, the executive director for Aiken Center for the Arts, arranged the program with the school.
“Our hope is that Dr. Curry’s sessions at Wagener-Salley will encourage other schools to weave his book into their programming and bring to life untold stories from Aiken County’s African American history.”
Gwinn said the program with Curry fits in with the mission of Aiken Center for the Arts.
“Inspiring and educating is a big part of the Aiken Center for the Arts mission and the reason we wanted to enable and support the growth of this program,” she said.
For more information, email execdir@aikencenterforthearts.org or call 803-641-9094.