Lloyd Kennedy Charter School to close this summer, pending Aiken County school board vote

A local charter school will close its doors in June due to its director's upcoming retirement, pending a vote from the Aiken County Board of Education at Tuesday's meeting.

Keisha Lloyd Kennedy, director of Lloyd Kennedy Charter School, wrote to Superintendent King Laurence on Jan. 28 to notify the school district of her intent to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year due to health reasons, according to a board agenda attachment.

"As a result of my retirement, the LKCS Executive Board Members have voted to terminate the charter and sell the educational complex," Lloyd Kennedy wrote on Jan. 28.

The South Carolina Department of Education requires school board action on any school closures, including public charter schools.

Board members will also take action on the closure of Aiken Performing Arts Academy Charter School, of which Lloyd Kennedy was also the director and founder.

Although AAPA closed in 2019, the school board did not vote on the matter, according to the meeting agenda. In Lloyd Kennedy's April 2019 letter to former Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford, she wrote that the closure was due to a personal health crisis.

Mid-year pay raise

Teachers, JROTC instructors, nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists and school psychologists will receive a retroactive mid-year salary increase in schools statewide, to be paid in a lump sum.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed the mid-year step increase legislation into law on March 11.

In Aiken County, the school board will vote to approve the raises required by law on Tuesday. However, other staff members may receive a salary increase as well, depending on the board's vote.

The school district administration recommends providing non-teachers a pay raise retroactive to the start of the school year. If approved, non-teaching staff would receive a lump sum payment to catch up on their previous paychecks, with the rest of the salary increase spread over the rest of the year's paychecks.

"The practice of this consistent treatment for teachers and non-teachers dates back to 2014-2015 and has greatly improved employee morale," reads the recommendation from school district administration.

According to the recommendation, April 30 will likely be the lump sum pay date for teachers. Other employees would receive the lump sum on May 14, pending board approval.

Other business

A proposed spending plan for the $23 million provided to the school district by the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER II) will receive a board vote. The plan parcels out money for summer school, after school programs, early intervention, a new technology curriculum specialist job position, face masks and more.

District officials will also present an ESSER II proposal on how the funds can help students who have fallen behind academically this year.

The Aiken County Board of Education meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on March 23 at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.

To view a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.