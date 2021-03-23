Leavelle McCampbell student volunteers pack bags full of food for Graniteville community

Student and teacher volunteers filled bags with pasta, vegetables, cereal and more for the Graniteville community Monday afternoon at Leavelle McCampbell Middle School.
The food distribution event, taking place Tuesday afternoon, is a partnership between LMMS and local organization Area Churches Together Serving.
Around 48 families – totaling 175 people – were expected to pick up food, including meat to be packed shortly beforehand, said LMMS Principal Dr. Tiffany Hall.
Within about 30 minutes, a volunteer crew of 15 kids from the LMMS after-school program and 14 teachers packed 96 bags.
Cheering on the students was Allison Boggess, a seventh-grade science teacher who volunteered at the event. Boggess encouraged students to keep going as they went from station to station.
"I just love middle-schoolers, and I thrive in a middle school environment because they just have so much energy," Boggess said. "The more energy I have, the better they channel their energy, and they just respond well. If you're excited, they're excited."
The after-school program at LMMS is called LEADS, an acronym for "learn, empower, achieve, develop and serve." The program serves about 80 students, Hall said.
"One of the things that we do in the LEADS time is public service. Service leadership is what we're trying to build in students," Hall said.
Lyddie Hansen, a volunteer for the ACTS organization, helped organize the packing event alongside other ACTS members. She said it is terrific to see young people getting involved with the community.
"We know that there is a need, and we hope that people take advantage of it," Hansen said. "We are extremely grateful to both our donors and our volunteers who make this possible."