Last chance to donate to the Aiken Standard's Community Christmas Card for Aiken County students

The deadline to add your name to the Aiken Standard's fourth annual Community Christmas Card for Aiken County students is fast approaching.
If you donate $1 or more by 5 p.m. Friday, you will give a gift to local students that will last all year long.
All proceeds go to Aiken County Public Schools, where teachers and counselors can pull from the fund as they see fit.
Rhonda Overbey, publisher of the Aiken Standard and the North Augusta Star, said the fund will allow educators to meet students’ immediate needs.
"We feel like this is something where we can connect our readers and local givers with people who are really on the front line of this," Overbey said. "There are so many kids who go to school, and maybe the only adult outside of their parents that they ever interact with is their teacher.”
Monica Smith, lead counselor at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, said the fund has helped supply much-needed clothing, hygiene items, food and more for students.
“At the high school level, most students don’t just waltz into your office to let you know they don’t have basic items,” Smith said in an email. “It takes a team of wonderful, caring teachers, administrators, counselors and staff to recognize that a student may be in need.”