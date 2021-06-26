Jordan found opportunities to collaborate, innovate as USC AIken's chancellor

Dr. Sandra Jordan found what she was looking for nearly 10 years ago at USC Aiken.
She was seeking opportunities to grow, a cooperative culture in which people at odds could work together to find a solution and a place where she thought she could make a difference.
USC Aiken “seemed like a good fit,” Jordan said. “I could see myself here.”
As she read the advertisement for what the school was seeking in a chancellor, “I could imagine that they knew me and were describing me,” Jordan remembered. “It was like check, check, check, check.”
Since July 2012, Jordan has served as the chief executive officer and principal spokesman for USC Aiken. On June 30, she will retire.
Reflecting on her tenure as chancellor recently, Jordan reminisced fondly about how her decision to move from Georgia, where she was a provost, to South Carolina turned out to be the right one.
“This has been a fabulous community that supports higher education, and this has been a fabulous campus,” Jordan said. “It was a campus that was hungry for more opportunity and innovation, so we walked together. We’ve built the plan together, and we’ve walked together on moving the institution forward.”
With Jordan leading the way, USC completed its first capital campaign and increased donations by 104%. The school’s fund balance, which is important for financial stability, grew by 109%.
In addition, USC Aiken’s student enrollment rose by 22%. And diversity in its student body increased from 19% to 41%.
Foreign student enrollment grew from 1% to nearly 4% prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
USC Aiken also has received more than 80 awards, high ratings and other honors while Jordan has been in charge.
Those accolades are important, Jordan said, because they “raise the profile of the institution and that makes the recruiting of new faculty and new staff much easier.”
They also “bring pride to the community and pride to the campus,” she continued. “And that translates, we hope, to students looking at us and considering us for college.”
To improve opportunities for those who study at USC Aiken, Jordan established partnerships and relationships with a variety of businesses, organizations and other schools at the local, state, national and international levels.
USC Aiken launched two huge projects to construct major facilities for education, research and technological and workforce development during Jordan’s administration.
The school is working with the Savannah River National Laboratory and the S.C. National Guard to develop plans for the DreamPort Cybersecurity Collaborative.
USC Aiken and the U.S. Department of Energy also have teamed up to create the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative.
“South Carolina does not fund higher education at the same level as other states in the Southeast, so partnerships are absolutely critical,” Jordan said. “But these partnerships aren’t just about dollars and cents. Sometimes it’s about the employees coming over and speaking to students about careers. Sometimes it’s about exchanging research information.”
Jordan is especially proud of the Aiken Scholars Academy, which USC Aiken collaborated with the Aiken County Public School District to found.
The Scholars Academy is designed to provide high school students an elite education on a college campus.
“They are highly motivated kids, and they are in an environment where they are just blossoming. That’s exciting to me,” Jordan said. “We’re also introducing USC Aiken to students who might not have thought of us because we’re their hometown institution. We get a chance to show them what we’re all about, and it looks like we are going have about a 40% matriculation rate, and that’s very high.”
Jordan rates the renovation of USC Aiken’s curriculum highly among the school’s advancements during her time as chancellor.
The effort included a study to determine the career goals of students and what companies in the Central Savannah River Area wanted in terms of workforce.
“The No. 1 thing was more engineers,” Jordan said. “It was something the students said, and it was something the community said.”
As a result, USC Aiken developed an industrial process engineering degree program.
Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, there will be a mechanical engineering degree program, Jordan said.
USC Aiken also started offering other new degrees and redesigned some of its courses of study that already were place.
“The addition of the Veteran and Military Student Success Center was, I think, a seminal piece of work,” Jordan said. “One reason why it happened was because we got a veterans award for working with veteran students. I was sitting with my cabinet – it was my second year at USC Aiken – and I said, 'How did we get this award?’ Everyone said, ‘We have no idea.’ It turned out that it was happening in a pocket on campus, but they weren’t getting any campus support.”
Then Robert Murphy, a veteran who was a student, told Jordan that USC Aiken could be doing a better job in assisting its undergraduates who had served in the military.
“Those two things came together, and it was like you know what, we can do better than this,” Jordan said. “I started the center and then in what proved to be the greatest stroke of genius, I hired the right person, Robert Murphy, to manage it. He was passionate about it, and he has done a marvelous job.”
There has been an increase of more than 2,000% in the enrollment of students who are veterans at USC Aiken, according to Jordan.
The university is widely recognized as a veteran- and military-friendly school.
Also during her tenure, Jordan has developed two major strategic plans for USC Aiken: Forward Together and Leading Forward.
“I’ve had an absolute ball doing this work, and it’s been a great honor,” Jordan said. “You don’t get to define your legacy, but I would like to be remembered for being open to ideas, friendly, having a sense of humor and being innovative.”
Jordan made her decision to retire last year prior to Sept. 1, and it was announced in October.
She said she followed her long-held belief about retirement that “you need to go before you feel like you are ready to go.”
But Jordan is glad that she didn’t schedule her departure for the end of the 2020-2021 school year, which she had contemplated.
The COVID-19 pandemic began then and “that’s all people would have remembered,” Jordan said.
In July, Jordan and her husband, Michael, will move to Mentone, Alabama.
“We bought a house there four years ago,” she said. “It’s an arts community, so there are glass blowers and textile artists and potters. We’re building a studio because Michael and I both make art. He was a professional potter when we married. I love to paint. I’m a printmaker as well, and more recently I’ve become interested in textile art.”
Jordan has a contract to write a book about leadership for women. She also will be doing policy reviews for the public university system in Mississippi and helping in the development of a leadership program for the University of South Carolina System.
“Then we’ll see what happens,” Jordan said.