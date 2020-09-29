Interim report cards available Wednesday in Aiken County school district

Parents and guardians can see their children's grades and attendance in the Aiken County Public School District's interim reports on Wednesday.
Available on the Parent Portal or Student Portal in PowerSchool, interim reports can be accessed by clicking the Grades and Attendance icon, according to the school district website.
"If you do not have a Parent Portal account, please contact your home school’s Student Information Clerk and they will be happy to assist you," reads a message from the school district.
Parents or guardians of students taking online courses through VirtualSC can access their grades on their VirtualSC parent accounts.
"If you do not have a VirtualSC parent account, please contact student services at virtualsc@ed.sc.gov or by calling 803-734-8039," reads a message from the school district.
Hybrid attendance
Students in the hybrid model must complete assignments to be considered present during remote learning days.
If a student does not complete assignments during remote learning days and submit them in a timely manner, the student can be marked absent, according to the school district.
Parents can monitor attendance through their Parent Portal accounts.
The school district reminds families to monitor all assignments given to their students and to direct all questions about the attendance policy to your child's school.