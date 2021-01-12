Hybrid schedule to continue at Aiken County schools

The hybrid school schedules will stick around until at least mid-February in the Aiken County Public School District.
The Aiken County Board of Education voted 7-1 Tuesday night to maintain the current schedules for the next 4.5 weeks – that's half a nine-week academic quarter – and allow Superintendent King Laurence to make scheduling decisions at individual schools after the 4.5 weeks are over.
Under the current hybrid models, elementary students are attending in-person, full-capacity classes Monday through Thursday, with Fridays left for virtual learning. Middle and high schoolers are attending school under two separate cohorts, leaving classrooms at half capacity.
Tuesday's decision matches the recommendation from the Back-to-School Advisory Committee, which met Monday night. Laurence told the school board he recommended following the advisory committee's advice to stay hybrid.
Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson made the motion to keep the hybrid schedules for the next month. After the meeting, she said the 4.5 weeks will allow schools to assess the impact of more than 2,000 virtual students returning to face-to-face classes after being enrolled in the Aiken Innovate program last semester.
Prior to the vote, board member Cameron Nuessle said he was worried about the impact of high quarantine rates on working families. The school district saw peak quarantine numbers when all schools briefly opened for five-day, full-capacity classes during the fall.
Rhinehart-Jackson suggested the hybrid model is a better compromise than going back to full-time school, only to end up with high quarantine counts.
"I am in favor … of continuing our hybrid model, and I say that simply because we have to have some consistency. I'd rather for us be in school, at least a majority of the time, then out of school on the virtual model 100% of the time," Rhinehart-Jackson said.
Chairman Dr. John Bradley is the sole school board member to vote against the motion. He said, after the meeting, that he feels 4.5 weeks is too long to wait.
Bradley made clear that he supports making scheduling decisions for individual schools, not all schools in the district at once. He said some schools have had relatively few COVID-19 cases compared to others and said it would be more fair to treat schools individually.
Laurence gained authority at the Dec. 8 meeting to move individual schools to five-day, hybrid or full-virtual models based on COVID-19 numbers. With the thresholds the school board approved, 3% of students testing positive for COVID-19 or 25% of instructional staff being quarantined would warrant a school moving to a more restrictive model.
Board members discussed on Tuesday whether the 25% threshold may be set too high.
Jason Crane suggested lowering the percentage to 20. Barry Moulton noted that the threshold excludes non-instructional staff, like front office workers and custodians, who make a significant impact on schools as well.
Vice chairman Dwight Smith was absent from the meeting.
Next week, the school board will meet again for a town hall meeting at Silver Bluff High School. The town hall begins at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.
To view a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.