Horse Creek Academy to reopen Monday for in-person learning

Aiken charter school Horse Creek Academy announced Wednesday that it will reopen for five-day, face-to-face classes on Monday.

Horse Creek Academy moved to fully remote learning on Jan. 7 with a tentative return planned for Jan 19. The school announced that it was temporarily closing in-person classes due to rising COVID-19 cases both within the school and the community.

However, that return date was pushed back to Feb. 1 due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a Jan. 13 video, Executive Director Dr. Ann Marie Taylor listed high hospital occupancy rates, percent positive rates for COVID-19 tests and the difficulties with quarantined students as some of the reasons for the continued closure.

On Wednesday, Taylor said the school is reopening because COVID-19 cases in the Horse Creek Academy community are now "more manageable."

Horse Creek Academy states in a Facebook post that schedules are being adjusted to encourage pods and limit exposure, masks are highly encouraged and cleaning routines will continue inside and outside of the building.

"Please be mindful at home and at work and limit your exposure as much as possible so we can remain face-to-face," reads the Facebook post.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Horse Creek Academy has had eight cases where a coronavirus-positive student has attended school while the virus was in its infectious period since the beginning of the school year. The school has also had fewer than five employee cases since the beginning of the school year.

Visit hcacs.net for more information about Horse Creek Academy.