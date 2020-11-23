Horse Creek Academy decision on 4-day week postponed

The executive director of Horse Creek Academy will be pushing for state regulation changes after a vote from the charter school's board of directors.

HCA administrators proposed moving to a four-day school week, in which students would attend school on Monday through Thursday, for the 2021-2022 school year – pending state regulation changes.

At the board meeting on Nov. 18, board members voted to table the decision on whether the school will move into a four-day schedule. However, they also voted to approve Executive Director Dr. Ann Marie Taylor's request to lobby on behalf of HCA for regulation changes that would allow a more flexible schedule.

"The reason why we think a four-day might be important is because we can create a community hub, a community center," Taylor said. "Our kids can find so much joy here in addition to learning. And that's really our 'why' behind the whole project."

Currently, Taylor said, South Carolina requires schools to provide 180 days of instruction, regardless of the length of each school day. HCA's potential four-day schedule would require students to attend longer school days to make up for the loss of instruction time on Fridays.

"If you, as a community and our board, adopt this as something you're interested in, I am fully capable and ready to go to the General Assembly and talk about our 'why,'" Taylor said at the meeting. "Now, what I do know is there's some legislation in the workings right now talking about doing this very thing. What HCA would be doing is stepping behind that legislation and really asking all schools statewide to be a little bit more flexible, particularly charters."

Prior to the meeting, HCA administrators sent a survey to parents to gauge interest in the four-day schedule idea.

About half of parents rated their interest in the four-day schedule as "five stars," the highest level allowed by the survey. 20% of parents rated their interest as "one star," the lowest level, according to an HCA presentation.

Parents speak out

The board's decision to postpone their call on the four-day school week came after multiple parents expressed concerns about the schedule.

HCA parent Sarah Lohnes said the four-day schedule would put undue pressure on families to find childcare for Fridays, including the school's QuestZone childcare program. QuestZone scholarships may be available for families who need them, according to HCA officials.

"I have two kids. I'm looking at an extra $200 per month to send my kids (to QuestZone). I am not the person that needs a scholarship, and I certainly wouldn't accept it," Lohnes said. "However, to me, that is $200 a month that I cannot go spend on doing things on the weekends with my kids, when I am not working."

Keith Belcher, HCA parent, said the longer school days may be more difficult for children with learning disabilities.

Another of Belcher's concerns is that students would have less time do homework, attend extracurriculars and have family time in the evenings, and kids without a stay-at-home parent would likely still have to attend the school's QuestZone program or another childcare option on Fridays, rather than stay home.

HCA parent Eddie Fulghum said he was concerned about the lengths of the school days in the four-day schedule. He asked the board members to postpone their vote.

"We've seen all the pros and a lot of production in the pros, but very limited discussion on the cons ... I feel like more time is needed before a change gets made that's going to affect a lot of people. We need time for healthy debate and discussion to make a fair and unbiased decision," Fulghum said.

Tammy Palmer, parent and teacher at HCA, said she was excited, at first, about the four-day week idea. She said having Fridays off would mean fewer absences for her daughter, who goes through multiple doctor's appointments every month.

Palmer said that she hadn't yet considered families who work on Fridays in her initial excitement.

A day before the meeting, HCA parent Jeremy Stevens said he is in favor of the four-day school week. He said it would allow his family more quality time and possibly provide his child more time to try out different clubs on Fridays.

"Our family enjoys HCA and what they have and continue to offer to our child in the last five years (we have been here since 5K). We will continue to be part of the HCA family in whichever decision they make on this subject," Stevens said in a Facebook message.