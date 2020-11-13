Horse Creek Academy considers four-day school week

Aiken public charter school Horse Creek Academy may change its schedule to a four-day school next year, with students attending Monday through Thursday.

On its Facebook page, HCA listed potential benefits to the four-day week, including more flexibility for families to schedule appointments on Fridays, possibly reducing school absences.

Other benefits include, according to HCA's proposal: monthly professional development Fridays for teachers, more engaged students, better teacher morale and more quality time for families to spend together.

HCA leaders Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, Cassandra Luttrull and Sarah Morris provided more information on the subject Friday afternoon in a Facebook Live video.

Luttrull, the school's elementary lead learner, said homework would not increase under the four-day schedule, based on what HCA teachers have said.

The three HCA leaders proposed moving into a staggered schedule under the four-day system:

Elementary: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Middle: 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

High: 8 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Morris, middle/high school lead learner, said parents with kids in both elementary and middle school would be able to pick them up around the same time, since the elementary car line will remain open until middle school dismissal.

Currently, HCA middle and elementary students attend school from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Ninth graders – the only high school grade offered this year – attend from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the school handbook.

Exploring parents' interest in a four-day school week is only the first step in the process, said Taylor, the school's executive director. Changing the schedule would require approval from HCA's board of directors and others, Taylor said.

"When it comes to regulations, there are many. We have to make sure we follow them and do what we need to do, but I will tell you, as the leader here at HCA, I'm willing to push those regulations a little bit because I want us to be the best," Taylor said in the video.

The school sent a survey to parents on Wednesday, according to its Facebook page. Available online, the survey probes HCA parents' interest in the four-day schedule, activities and other topics.

The survey is open through Tuesday, according to the school.