Horse Creek Academy closes for eight days amid COVID-19 concerns

Horse Creek Academy announced Wednesday that the school would close for eight school days due to rising COVID-19 cases both within the school and in the community.
The Aiken public charter school closed Thursday and plans to reopen, pending further virus updates, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to an announcement on Facebook.
Until then, Horse Creek Academy students will learn virtually, according to the announcement.
This is the second time the school has temporarily moved to online classes due to coronavirus concerns. The school previously closed in August due to reported COVID-19 symptoms among staff and students.
"Please know we did not want to make this decision, nor was it easily made, but we feel it is in the best interest of our village," reads the Facebook post. "If you have questions about the closure, please call the front office anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. We look forward to a week of online learning next week and seeing our students soon."