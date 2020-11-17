Horse Creek Academy board to vote on four-day school week

The board of directors at Aiken charter school Horse Creek Academy will vote on moving forward with a potential four-day school week at its Wednesday meeting.

As HCA administrators explained in a Facebook Live video on Friday, the four-day week would mean longer school days on Monday through Thursday, and a day off on Friday.

Executive director Dr. Ann Marie Taylor said Fridays could be used for activities like field trips for students and monthly professional development days for teachers.

Taylor said the vote will not immediately determine whether HCA will have a four-day school week during the 2021-2022 school year.

"We are meeting as a board Wednesday to go over it and to vote on it, pending state regulation change," Taylor said Monday, explaining that she hopes to go to the general assembly to advocate for the schedule.

Under current state regulations, Taylor said, schools must be open for 180 school days each school year, regardless of whether the school days are made longer to make up for the missing Fridays.

Taylor said the school may be able to offer scholarships for families who cannot afford childcare on Fridays.

Parents react

On Facebook, the administrators' video on the four-day week received both positive and negative reactions from the HCA community.

Some parents voiced concern about whether the schedule would be accessible for people who cannot afford childcare every Friday, as well as the effects of longer school days.

HCA parent Mandy Sherrow said she thinks the potential change is coming at a bad time, with many families under high stress due to the pandemic.

Although Sherrow would be able to stay home with her child on Fridays, she worries that longer school days would have a negative effect on the students — particularly those who would need to attend the school's QuestZone program on Fridays.

"Sure, having one day less day at school could seem like a pro, but as children's parents have to work on the weekends, they're not getting a three-day weekend. In fact, they're having to stay longer at school than their peers," Sherrow said.

Sherrow said her top concern is the children who will have to leave HCA because their parents cannot accommodate the four-day schedule.

One such parent is Anna Gibson. A single mom of two, Gibson said she may have to consider other options for her younger child if HCA changes to the four-day week.

Gibson said both her sons — the older of whom now attends Aiken High — have enjoyed going to HCA.

"The 2nd grader is used to going to Horse Creek Academy," Gibson said. "Which means, if they move to four-day, I would have to send him to Quest on Fridays, which is going to be 100 to 125 dollars out of my pocket every month, which is — I'm not going to be able to afford it."

Other parents showed support for the idea, expressing excitement for a new schedule on Facebook.

HCA parent Heather Key said the schedule would give her more time to spend with her daughter, since Key has every other Friday off of work. The extended weekends would help with her family's lake trips, Key said.

"I also feel like by the end of the week, we are exhausted, and only have two days to enjoy family time and get everything ready for the school week is just not enough. I think that extra day will help my child relax some and allow her body to rest so that she will be mentally and physically prepared for the next school week," Key said in a Facebook message.

Local parent Maria Taylor — who noted that she is not related to Dr. Ann Marie Taylor — said she hopes to enroll her child at HCA next year.

Maria Taylor said she likes the idea of the four-day week, adding that she thinks Taylor is "fabulous."

"I seriously think it’s an awesome idea just because that Friday will be made open for doctors visits and longer family weekends if needed," Maria Taylor said in a Facebook message. "... I think it’s a big of them to take that chance and be the first one around here to do that, and because they will be under the heat for sure while they are making the decision."

Other business

The board of directors will also vote on salary scales for the 2021-2022 school year and fiscal policies, according to the meeting agenda available online.

Taylor will provide fiscal updates, a fiscal audit review and other general updates.

The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the HCA Commons.

For archived meeting minutes and more information about the HCA board of directors, visit hcacs.net/about/board-of-directors.