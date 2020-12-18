Holiday closures coming for USC Aiken virus testing center

The free COVID-19 testing site at USC Aiken's Convocation Center will be closed on some days over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Next week, testing will be unavailable on Christmas Eve, Christmas and the day after. The site will also close from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. As usual, the site is closed on Tuesdays.

Testing will be available on the following days from 1 to 6 p.m. for the next two weeks: Dec. 19-21, Dec. 23, Dec. 27-28 and Dec. 30.

Normal hours of operation will resume on Jan. 3, according to USCA's website.

The tests are saliva tests, and they're conducted by Rapid Reliable Testing and provided for free by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to the website.

Pre-registration is available at rrtesting.com/uscaiken.

For more information, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/covid-19-testing.

Four new cases

USCA reported four new coronavirus cases on its COVID-19 dashboard this week.

No isolation beds were used on campus for the week of Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, according to the dashboard.

Cumulatively, USCA has reported 68 cases since Sept. 4. The university has typically reported new case totals in the single digits each week.

The university reports that it has an adequate amount of cleaning supplies for the campus and that it has completed all relevant calls for contact tracing.

USCA’s alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”

During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.

To view USCA’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.

Upcoming dates

USCA's spring semester will begin Jan. 11, and students have until Jan. 19 to register for all their courses.

Jan. 19 is also the last day for students to drop from a course without receiving a "W" grade, as well as to receive a 100% tuition refund on any dropped courses, according to USCA's academic calendar.

For more information, visit usca.edu.