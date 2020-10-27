High school semester exams will not count for 20% of grade after Aiken County school board vote

High schoolers will not have semester exams that count for one-fifth of their semester grades this year after a unanimous vote from the Aiken County Board of Education.
Instead, end-of-semester tests will be up to the teachers to design. Superintendent King Laurence suggested these tests count for the same portion of students' grades as regular exams.
Laurence said state Superintendent Molly Spearman waived the 20% grade for end-of-course exams statewide on Tuesday.
School district officials requested the board cancel the exams after Virtual SC, the statewide virtual education program, canceled its semester exams.
Virtual SC designed the majority of the high school credit courses in Aiken Innovate, the school district’s all-virtual program, according to the meeting agenda.
All board members were present at the meeting.
Other business
The school district has started looking into the logistics of providing voluntary COVID-19 testing for employees after many of them expressed interest, according to an update from Laurence.
Laurence also congratulated the 2020 Stars of Public Education and provided information about flu shots for employees in his update.
The Back-to-School Advisory Committee may begin meeting less frequently. Laurence said committee members discussed meeting on the Mondays prior to school board meetings.
After voting for a change to the district legal services policy, school board members can now speak with board attorneys without first going through the chairman.
The board unanimously approved a proposed 2021-2022 budget calendar. The first step on the calendar is developing student enrollment projections during December and January.
Changes to the general fund for this year, including a Christmas and loyalty bonus based on employees' longevity with the school district, were also approved.
After a presentation from Laurence, the board approved district-wide goals for the 2020-2021 school year.
The board approved a request for new virtual server infrastructure. The current infrastructure is almost five years old, according to the agenda.
All in one vote as consent items, the school board voted unanimously to approve multiple items.
The School Food Service Department's request to submit an application for the No Kid Hungry grant was approved by the school board.
In amounts of $25,000 to $50,000, the No Kid Hungry grant is meant to “support districts and community organizations working together to serve as nutrition hubs for their communities,” according to the meeting agenda.
Board members approved an amendment, which establishes a transportation supervisor position, to the Head Start/Early Head Start Grant.
The school board approved unused allowances in the project budgets for North Augusta Middle School’s bathroom remodeling and the installation of flooring at J.D. Lever Elementary, North Augusta Elementary and Redcliffe Elementary.
The school board approved a construction bid for the Hammond Hill Elementary addition and renovations project.
H.G. Reynolds Construction submitted the lowest overall bid. The total budget needed when combined with soft costs is $20,140,600, according to the meeting agenda.
As individual voting items, the board also approved appointments to the Area Two Advisory Council, personnel appointments, out-of-district transfer requests and a request for approval for home instruction.
The board discussed an employment matter in executive session and took no action on the matter.
To view a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.