Go online, by mail, or call: Help Aiken County students by adding your name to Community Christmas Card

As the season of giving approaches, with even a small donation, you can help children in need this holiday season with a contribution to the Aiken Standard's 2020 Community Christmas Card.
The Aiken Standard is sponsoring its fourth annual Community Christmas Card to help students in the Aiken County Public School District, and donating is easy at aikenstandard.com/donate.
By donating at least $1, your name will be included on the Community Christmas Card published in the Christmas Day edition of the newspaper.
A total of 100% of the proceeds will go toward helping students who can't afford or need help with essential needs, like eyeglasses, shoes, jackets, school supplies or even a utility bill at home.
Rhonda Overbey, publisher of the Aiken Standard and the North Augusta Star, said the fund will allow educators to meet students' immediate needs.
"We feel like this is an unmet need in our community," Overbey said. "…We feel like this is something where we can connect our readers and local givers with people who are really on the front line of this. There are so many kids who go to school, and maybe the only adult outside of their parents that they ever interact with is their teacher."
Day-to-day challenges – like a toothache, poor eyesight or a lack of warm winter clothing – can make it difficult for students to concentrate during school, Overbey said.
Funds from the Community Christmas Card help children focus on their studies without having to worry about the winter cold or being unable to see the whiteboard.
"If we can remove these small barriers, it really does open up opportunities for kids to learn," Overbey said.
Readers can donate in their own name, or they can honor another person or in memory of a loved one. Businesses and organizations can also participate, making contributions in the names of their employees or members.
There are multiple ways to contribute to the Community Christmas Card.
To make a donation online, visit aikenstandard.com/donate.
To donate by mail, write legibly the names to sign on the Community Christmas Card and send at least $1 per name. The Aiken Standard's mailing address is 326 Rutland Drive, Aiken, S.C. 29802.
Readers can also donate with a phone call. Call the Aiken Standard office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 803-648-2311 to put the donation on your debit or credit card.
The deadline to contribute is Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.
By donating to the Aiken Standard's Community Christmas Card, your family or organization will help local students long after the holiday season is over.