Gloverville Elementary to get new principal for 2021-22 school year

Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School Assistant Principal Nathan Lobaugh will be the new principal at Gloverville Elementary for the 2021-22 school year.
Aiken County Board of Education members approved Lobaugh’s appointment to his new position during the school board’s June 8 meeting.
“I absolutely love seeing people grow and I’m just excited to have the opportunity to lead a school and see kids growing, adults growing, and the community growing, and everyone working together for the success of our children,” said Lobaugh.
Lobaugh, who completed some of his educational training at the school prior to the beginning of his career, said Gloverville Elementary has an established reputation as a school with a solid communal bond among the staff as well as an outstanding relationship with the community.
“The community itself is very involved at Gloverville Elementary and that was attractive to me,” said Lobaugh. “They have a terrific atmosphere there. It’s very similar to where I am now. The people are family, and welcoming, and always willing to lend a hand.”
Lobaugh earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from USC Aiken, a Masters of Education from Southern Wesleyan University, and an education specialist in leadership degree from Augusta State University.
Prior to his role as an assistant principal at Oakwood-Windsor, Lobaugh served as a teacher and Title I facilitator at both Clearwater Elementary and North Augusta Elementary. He began his career as a sixth-grade teacher at Merriwether Elementary School.
As a school administrator, Lobaugh has served as Title I coordinator and gifted and talented coordinator. He holds a professional certification for the role of elementary principal and has earned professional read to succeed and gifted and talented endorsements.
“When you have a great school culture like Gloverville Elementary it helps everyone thrive and the students succeed and I wanted to be a part of that,” said Lobaugh. “They’ve been on a great incline academically and I want to continue to grow myself and help them continue to grow.”
Before the start of the 2021-22 school year, Lobaugh said teamwork will continue to be important as school leaders and faculty further support and facilitate student academic growth.
“We will continue to work collaboratively within our professional learning communities and our grade levels to analyze the data as a team and figure out those small things that will continue to move our students forward,” said Lobaugh.
Lobaugh will begin his duties as Gloverville Elementary School principal in July.