Full-virtual school recommended for Aiken County students; more than 1,200 quarantined

The Back-to-School Advisory Committee recommends moving to full-virtual for two weeks, then hybrid until mid-January in the Aiken County Public School District.
At the Aiken County Board of Education's Tuesday night meeting, the board will consider the committee's recommendation, according to board member Cameron Nuessle's Facebook post. The committee met Monday night to make the recommendation.
The school district reported 1,267 quarantined students and employees between Nov. 8 and Nov. 14, according to a school district document for the meeting.
A total of 52 positive COVID-19 cases – 34 students and 18 employees – were reported, as well, bringing the cumulative total to 230 cases this school year.
Both the quarantine and new cases numbers mark the highest increase in the school district yet.
This is the second week in a row that the school district has reported record highs. Last week, the school district reported 34 new cases and 641 quarantines.
The rise in quarantines – the number of students and employees who have stayed home due to possible COVID-19 exposure – began during the week of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, when the district reported 323 quarantines. Previously, the district reported no more than 233 in any given week and typically reported fewer than 200.
From hybrid to full-capacity
Over the month of October, the school district phased out of the hybrid model, which had one half of face-to-face students attend physical classes at a time.
About 28.5% of students district-wide are enrolled in the all-virtual Aiken Innovate program, according to district data.
The school board voted on Oct. 6 to return face-to-face students at all levels to full-capacity, five-day classes by Nov. 4. This move had been against the advice of the Back-to-School Advisory Committee, which recommended remaining in the hybrid model for the time being.
Elementary school students began attending four-day, full-capacity classes on Oct. 12.
Middle and high school students began attending four-day, full capacity classes on Oct. 26.
From the week of Oct. 18 - Oct. 24 to the week of Oct. 25 - Oct. 31, the number of students quarantined due to at-school COVID-19 exposure rose from 60 to 227, according to district data.
Students returned to five-day, full capacity classes on Nov. 4. Despite being in physical classes for only three days that week, students quarantined due to school exposure rose to 510.
Of the 1,267 people quarantined from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 959 of them were students exposed at school, according to a school district document.
The Aiken County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. today at 1000 Brookhaven Drive. To view a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.