Four-day classes begin at Aiken County elementary schools

Aiken County public elementary schools began four-day, face-to-face classes Monday.
The red and blue cohorts, which had been attending school on separate days under the hybrid model, have joined as one at the elementary level.
Mike Rosier, communications director for the school district, said the day seemed to go smoothly.
"A number of our executive directors were out visiting schools and contacting principals to check and see how the day went, and it seemed pretty smooth from the information that we were able to gather," Rosier said. "Outside of additional cars in the car line and more students in the classrooms, it seemed to be a pretty normal day in our schools."
Sanitation measures at the elementary level remain the same as they were in the hybrid model, with high-touched surfaces being frequently sanitized, Rosier said.
What has changed is that students wear their masks all day, including during class. In the hybrid model, students could take off their masks while at their socially-distanced desks.
"We're still able to social distance in some areas and some classrooms, but obviously not all. Everyone's been wearing their masks, so we're maintaining those," Rosier said.
The school district is waiting for 8,000 desk partitions to arrive from the state. Rosier said the first shipment of 3,000 will likely come on Oct. 19 or later, and the remaining 5,000 will arrive on a later date.
Because the school district will need several thousand more desk partitions, district officials will request funds for partitions at Tuesday's Aiken County Board of Education meeting, Rosier said.
Schools have different kinds of furniture, like square desks and round tables, which Rosier said the district will consider while ordering the partitions.
"We're looking forward to getting those partitions in and getting them in place," Rosier said.
Middle and high schools will begin four-day classes on Oct. 26, and all levels will transition to five-day classes on Nov. 4.
