Foster grandparents: The volunteers helping local students during the pandemic

It has been an unusual year for students. In the Aiken County Public School District, nearly a third of students took their classes online during the fall semester, and the rest balanced in-person class days with remote learning days. The nontraditional format can be a challenge, as most students had been accustomed to learning inside a school building.

At the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, one group of seniors is helping students stay on track.

Foster Grandparents is a nationwide program under AmeriCorps Seniors. Volunteers with the program, age 55 and over, can help children and teens in their communities by mentoring, tutoring or just being a listening ear. The kids they work with call them "grandma" or "grandpa."

Typically, Aiken County's foster grandparents work in area schools. Toni Brunson, local foster grandparent program director, explained that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public schools were unable to accept volunteers from the program this year.

Most local volunteers in the program, who range in age from 55 to 92, opted out this year due to the pandemic, said Brunson. However, others chose to volunteer at places like the Aiken Salvation Army.

Samantha Cheatham, executive director of Aiken's Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, said the foster grandparents have helped with tutoring, making lunch, sanitizing and being a listening ear for the children.

On a Tuesday afternoon in early December, two elementary-age girls in the Aiken Innovate program took a break from their work and played "I Spy," while the foster grandparent volunteers put together arts and crafts supplies. With small bags of cotton balls, the children would later decorate Santa Claus's beard with one cotton ball each day until Christmas.

Beverly Williams, a foster grandparents volunteer for the last 10-12 years, said she has helped tutor third- and fifth-grade students one-on-one in classrooms at North Aiken Elementary. Her daily schedule looks different at the Salvation Army. From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Williams takes on tasks like taking the kids' temperatures, preparing meals and snacks and trying to help them stay focused on their school work.

This year has brought new challenges for Williams.

"It's a lot different, as you can see," Williams said, as the two students played. "They won't sit down. It's a little harder than just sitting in the classroom, because in the classroom, they know they've got to sit down and be disciplined. Virtual – they're not focused as much."

Even so, Williams said she loves being around children. She said talking to them – treating them like grandchildren – is how she keeps them on track with virtual learning.

"Truly speaking, I'd rather be around kids than adults," Williams said, laughing. "I do the same thing at church with Sunday school and the choir, and all of that. Kids, no adults."

Williams said it is rewarding to see children progress over time.

During a typical year, one of Williams's main tasks has been helping children in classrooms with their reading and writing. Williams said she has worked with all children in a 28-student classroom, but mainly the kids who needed the most help.

"You'd be surprised that fifth graders didn't know how to write and didn't know how to read…," Williams said. "Some of them didn't even know their middle name. I'm serious. You had to teach them all of that."

Working with virtual students has been a learning experience for some foster grandparents, as well. Florine Danley, who has been volunteering for about 10 years, said this year, while helping virtual students, she has been learning more about computers.

Danley said she loves working with children, particularly young children. She heard about the program from a cousin, who had been volunteering as a foster grandparent already.

"My favorite part is playing with the children," Danley said.

One married couple has volunteered with the organization for years together.

Leon and Sheila Hart are from Macon, Georgia, where they first started volunteering for Foster Grandparents. The Harts have 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild of their own, but Sheila said the children she works with are like her grandchildren as well.

Sheila has volunteered for about 11 years. Before this year, she had been working with students at North Aiken Elementary, starting with first graders and later with fifth graders. She said she probably got her passion for working with children from her mother.

"To me, if you don't have that connection for children, you can't work with them every day," Sheila said.

The Teen Center at the Salvation Army features homework desks, a small kitchen, a TV, an air hockey table and other activity stations. On the front desk, an array of Christmas cards signed by the teens wait to be mailed out to nursing home residents.

Leon has worked with youth in the Salvation Army's Teen Center since May. He said he enjoys working with kids after raising three of his own.

"I try to play basketball with them and stuff like that, but they're a little quicker than me," Leon said, smiling. "I'm 64 years old, so these old bones aren't going to let me run around with them, you know."

Over the years, Leon said he's seen some of the children he worked with in the past all grown up, with jobs of their own.

"It kind of makes me feel proud because I had a part of them growing up, you know," he said.

Foster grandparent Clevon Bryant recently started working with teens this year as well.

Although he said teenagers can be challenging, Bryant likes that the Salvation Army provides a safe place for them to hang out after school.

A rewarding part of the role for Bryant is "just for them (the students) to have some place to come and know that I'm here for them if they need somebody."

Being a foster grandparent is a volunteer position, but many members of the program receive a small hourly stipend. Low-income volunteers can receive a nontaxable $3/hour stipend for their efforts, said Brunson.

"Without these volunteers, some of the kids might fall through the cracks," Brunson said. "Teachers are overwhelmed right now, and the foster grandparents, to me, provide that extra pair of hands and ears for the students, and the students feel safe with them."