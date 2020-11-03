Five-day school begins in Aiken County this week

Students in the Aiken County Public School District will attend face-to-face classes this Friday – a day that was reserved for virtual learning until this week.

Schools at all levels are returning to the five-day schedule starting Wednesday. Both hybrid cohorts will be attending classes at the same time, as they had been during the four-day schedule in October.

At the end of August, students returned to school under one of two models: the all-virtual Aiken Innovate, which continues to teach almost a third of the district's students, and the hybrid model, which had students in two separate cohorts attend school for two days a week and learn virtually for three.

The hybrid model allowed schools to operate at half capacity or less.

Face coverings are required at all times in five-day school due to a lack of feasible social distancing, according to school district officials.

The S.C. Department of Education defines an acceptable face covering as “a piece of fabric, cloth or other material that covers the wearer’s nose, mouth and chin simultaneously and is secured to the wearer’s face by elastic, ties or other means. Acceptable face coverings may be homemade, and they may be reusable or disposable.”

School meals

The school district no longer offers online meal ordering for face-to-face students, according to the school district website.

"Please have your student order lunch in the normal fashion. If you have already ordered online, we will forward those orders to the school, but it is best that you confirm with the school in the standard fashion," reads an announcement from the district.

Changes are coming for Aiken Innovate meal pickup, as well. Starting Monday, Nov. 9, Aiken Innovate meal pickup will only be once a week.

A district announcement says the weekly pickup day will be on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at students' home schools.

The grab-and-go meal package will include five cold breakfasts, four cold lunches and one hot lunch – the same hot lunch served in the cafeteria that day, according to the announcement.

Aiken Innovate meal orders should be submitted by noon on the Friday prior to pickup, according to the announcement.

For more information, visit acpsd.net.