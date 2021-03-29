Federal government denies S.C. waiver to suspend standardized tests, but families can opt out

Students in South Carolina public schools will still take springtime standardized tests this year, but families concerned about COVID-19 safety can choose to opt out.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced Monday that the federal government denied a request from the S.C. Department of Education to suspend this year's statewide assessments, including the South Carolina College-and Career-Ready Assessments (SC Ready), the South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) and high school end-of-course examinations.

"I am very disappointed," Spearman said during the Monday media briefing.

Although schools will have to administer the tests, there will be no penalty for students, teachers, schools or school districts if families decide to skip them this year.

Some families who have remained in all-virtual schooling this year may not wish to send their children to in-person exams as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the area, SCDE officials noted in the media briefing.

"If a family believes it is unsafe for their child to attend school in person to take assessments, the SCDE and school districts will not require them to do so," reads press release from SCDE.

Typically, schools are federally required to test 95% of students, but the U.S. Department of Education approved a waiver that suspends that requirement and other accountability measures, according to the SCDE.

This year's assessments will not affect teacher evaluations, SCDE officials said.

SCDE officials said students statewide have experienced learning loss this year, leading many districts to begin allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds for summer academic programs, after-school programs and other resources. School districts have been using students' existing interim test results to address learning loss, Spearman said Monday.

Such is the case in Aiken County, where the school district is putting more than $9.8 million in federal funds toward three years' worth of summer academic recovery programs.

In a press release, Spearman argued using a series of easily administered interim tests instead of federally required assessments would have provided immediate, student-centered results to drive instruction and deploy resources for any struggling learners.

"Unfortunately, as so often happens, Washington D.C. thinks they know best, and now educators and students will be forced to spend an inordinate amount of time preparing, administering and taking tests whose results won't be known for months, when they should be focused closing academic gaps and addressing the social and emotional needs of our students who have had the most stressful academic year ever," Spearman said in the press release.

The Palmetto State Teachers Association released a statement Monday voicing disappointment at the Biden administration, citing increased stress and a need for uninterrupted instructional time as some of the reasons for canceling the assessments.

"A small minority in our state will claim the federal government’s action is a victory for the students of South Carolina. This position is well intentioned but misguided. As every educator knows, the tests administered this spring will be high stakes, high stress and highly disruptive of instruction," reads PSTA's statement.