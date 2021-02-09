Extra COVID-19 paid leave to continue for Aiken County school employees

Employees in the Aiken County Public School District missing work due to COVID-19 will have extended access to 10 extra days of sick leave after a unanimous vote by the Aiken County Board of Education.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act provided the two weeks of paid leave for COVID-related absences until it expired on Dec. 31. According to the school district, the federal benefit maintained pay for employees who were otherwise out of leave options.

Any employees in the school district who did not use all 10 days before Dec. 31 will now be able to take them if needed. The extension will last through the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

Employees will also be able to request shared leave. After a motion from Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson, board members voted to make employees eligible for shared leave if they have exhausted all their other paid leave options but must miss work due to the pandemic.

Shared leave comes from sick leave donated by other employees. According to the district's shared leave policy, "an employee who earns sick leave and has accumulated in excess of one year's annual sick leave earnings is eligible to contribute."

Employees must work a minimum of 30 hours per week and be eligible for sick leave benefits to qualify for shared leave, according to the policy.

The school board also unanimously approved a change to the policy that prohibits students from using electronic items like smartphones and cameras during school hours. Now, smartwatches have been added to the list of devices students can't use outside of authorized educational purposes.

Board members approved personnel appointments, out-of-district transfer requests and upcoming demolition of North Augusta High School's old gym.

During his scheduled update, Superintendent King Laurence said the school district had 90 new COVID-19 cases among face-to-face students and 24 cases among employees from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30.

The district also reported 1,176 quarantines, just over 40% of which were due to school exposures, Laurence said.

Jason Crane, District 2 board member, was absent from the meeting.

To view a livestream of the school board meeting, visit acpsd.net.

The Aiken County Board of Education will next meet on Feb. 23 at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.