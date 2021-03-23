Eligible Aiken County school employees to receive pay raises

Eligible teachers and non-teaching staff in Aiken County public schools will receive bonuses this spring after a unanimous vote from the school board Tuesday night.
On March 11, Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law a mid-year annual salary raise – called a step increase – for teachers, JROTC instructors, nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists and school psychologists.
The legislation came after the usual annual step increases were delayed. In October, the Aiken County Board of Education approved a "Christmas & Loyalty Bonus" partly meant to offset the lack of the usual pay raise.
Instead of paying out the step increase across multiple paychecks, eligible teachers will receive a lump sum payment.
At Tuesday's meeting, the school board approved both the required pay raises and step increases for other, non-teaching employees, as recommended by school district officials.
The board also approved a one-time, lump-sum bonus for newer teachers in the lowest pay grade, who would not normally be eligible for a step increase until after their third year.
According to the district's recommendation, April 30 will likely be the lump-sum pay date for teachers. Other employees will likely receive the lump sum on May 14.
Vice chairman Dwight Smith and board member Barry Moulton were absent from the meeting.
Other business
According to a presentation by school district officials, many students in Aiken County have fallen behind pre-pandemic standards in school this year. About two thirds of kindergarten and first grade students are at "some risk" or "high risk" in their reading skills.
Older students are similarly struggling – for example, more than a third of ninth grade students are failing English language arts and/or math, according to the data.
Chief Officer of Instruction Jeanie Glover proposed several funding allocations to help students catch up academically. Summer programs, educational software and school equipment are among the areas the funding would bolster.
Lloyd Kennedy Charter School will officially close this summer. The school's director, Keisha Lloyd Kennedy, told the school district in January that she plans to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year due to health reasons. The Aiken County school board voted unanimously to approve the school's request to shut its doors.
During public participation, North Augusta resident and former school board member Keith Liner suggested providing more funding for band, orchestra, school libraries, athletic assistant coaches and other areas.
Liner said the condition of musical instruments in some schools is "deplorable." In his letter to the board, he provided photos of damaged instruments and suggested providing a total of $285,000 for new instruments at middle and high schools district-wide.
Elesha Ellison, Silver Bluff High School's lead school counselor, received a plaque for winning the Palmetto State Counselor Association's School Counselor of the Year award.
To view a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.
Thursday, April 2, will be a weather make-up day in the Aiken County Public School District. Students will attend classes remotely, not in person.