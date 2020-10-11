Elementary schools begin four-day instruction in Aiken County this week

Elementary schools in the Aiken County Public School District are starting four-day instruction Monday morning. Here's what you need to know.
The blue and red cohorts are combining, with all elementary students attending school Monday through Thursday.
Residents are reminded that vehicle traffic may increase going into the schools, with parents from both cohorts dropping off and picking up their children.
Due to a lack of ability to enact social distancing, Superintendent King Laurence said on Oct. 6 that face coverings will be mandatory all day.
The S.C. Department of Education defines an acceptable face covering as “a piece of fabric, cloth or other material that covers the wearer’s nose, mouth and chin simultaneously and is secured to the wearer’s face by elastic, ties or other means. Acceptable face coverings may be homemade, and they may be reusable or disposable.”
The hybrid model started this year as part of the school district's Back-to-School Safely Plan. Divided into two cohorts, students attended school on either Mondays and Tuesdays or Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Originally, the plan included a possible return to five-day classes at the elementary level on Sept. 21. This date was postponed by the Aiken County school board, which voted on Oct. 6 to begin a phased return to five-day classes at all levels over the next month.
Students enrolled in Aiken Innovate, the school district's all-virtual program, can sign up to return to face-to-face classes at the end of the semester, according to the school district.
The Aiken County school district is planning for all middle and high school students to begin four-day instruction Oct. 26, with all students returning to full five-day instruction on Nov. 4.