Elementary-level Aiken Innovate program to continue if pandemic remains this summer

The all-virtual Aiken Innovate program may still be available to elementary students next school year if the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Aiken County Public School District clarified on Monday.

The school district plans to offer the program only to middle and high school students for the 2021-2022 school year if the pandemic is no longer a major concern, according to a district announcement.

Open enrollment for the program started last week for students going into grades six through 12.

"It is important to clarify that this period of open enrollment is part of the planning process for a normalized school year with a much-reduced threat from COVID-19 and one free of the pandemic-related protocols we currently have in place for the 2020-21 school year," the district stated in a Facebook post Monday.

If a significant threat from the pandemic remains by "early summer," the district will open Aiken Innovate enrollment for elementary students, according to the Facebook post.

"The district believes that face-to-face instruction is best for our earliest learners," reads the Facebook post. "This is why a full-time virtual program will not be offered for kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2021-22 school year under pandemic-free circumstances."

Likewise, the deadline for Aiken Innovate registration – March 1 – may change, depending on the status of the pandemic this summer. The district announced last week that registration will reopen if schools will possibly operate on an altered schedule or with pandemic protocols in place.

Vaccines not being widely available for all age groups are another reason registration may reopen, according to the announcement.

