Education chief says S.C. schools in 'chaos' after Gov. McMaster's mask order

South Carolina's head of education said Wednesday that she disagreed with Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order issued Tuesday evening that allows parents to opt their children out of wearing masks in school.

Molly Spearman, the state's superintendent of education, said the order has caused "chaos" in schools across the state and that she was not consulted by McMaster on the decision, which was issued around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The governor's order allows parents to sign a form to "opt their child out of mask requirements imposed by any public school official or public school district." When the governor issued the order, though, there was no form available.

"Unfortunately, due to the late release, there was no time for school districts to prepare or a form ready to be sent out for parents to sign," Spearman said Wednesday.

By early Wednesday, however, state health officials released an opt-out form for parents to use if they wished for their children to be allowed to go mask-free at schools where such coverings are required. In posting the form, the Department of Health and Environmental Control also expressed its own split from the governor's decision, noting: "All students, staff and others in schools should continue to wear masks through the end of the current school year.”

After the governor released his order, the S.C. Department of Education rescinded its mask mandate. Spearman explained this decision by saying it was done to try and establish order and so schools can operate with "peace and quiet."

Spearman said she felt it was best to keep the mask mandate in place through the end of the school year, when she planned on removing it. She had chosen this path to prevent changing the rules with so little time left in the school year.

With the mandate now removed, Spearman said it makes "vaccination of students more crucial than ever." On Wednesday, U.S. health advisors endorsed Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12.

Spearman said she has heard from many parents, which she described as the "silent majority," across the state who are concerned about sending their children to school and that schools are now dealing with requests from parents for their children to go virtual.

Dr. Edward Simmer, director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said he "hopes parents continue to do the right thing" and have their child wear a mask to school. Simmer also said DHEC is opposed to McMaster's executive order.

The Aiken County Public School District has made mask wearing on campus optional for faculty, staff and students for the remainder of the school year. Federal orders still require masks to be worn on school buses.

"Our goal is to continue normal operations without further disruption to our instructional program," King Laurence, Aiken County superintendent, said in a statement. "As such, we will not collect opt out forms from parents."

The Palmetto State Teachers Association released a statement Wednesday criticizing McMaster's decision, as well as its timing.

"...Rather than providing empowerment, the Governor's actions mean many families and staff no longer have a choice for in-person learning if those individuals desire to follow the clear instructions of our public health authorities, including the recommendation for face mask use in schools made by Dr. Edward Simmer, the individual selected by the Government to lead DHEC," the statement read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.