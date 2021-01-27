Edgefield County schools to return to hybrid models Monday

Students in the Edgefield County School District will return to hybrid schedules Monday after taking classes remotely for more than a week.

In a special called meeting Tuesday, Edgefield County school board members approved the district's recommendation to resume hybrid instruction on Feb. 1, according to a news release. Hybrid instructional models combine in-person classes with remote learning days.

The school district went fully remote on Thursday, Jan. 21, after schools experienced a "significant rise" in quarantines, according to a release.

According to the release, Superintendent Dr. Kevin O'Gorman said all Edgefield County schools will continue to follow strict safety protocols as recommended by the CDC, S.C. DHEC and local health professionals.

“These are unprecedented times in public education, and we are constantly making decisions based on new information,” O’Gorman said in the release. “Our priority is focused on how the decisions we make protect the safety of our students, staff and communities. However, we are also sensitive to our families and their preferences, which is why we continue to support both in-person and remote instructional options.”

This is the second time in the last few months Edgefield County schools closed their in-person classes due to COVID-19. From Dec. 15 until winter break, schools went remote after a rise in quarantines.

Edgefield County schools are not the only ones in the area that have had more quarantines than usual this month.

Horse Creek Academy in Aiken similarly went remote with a planned Feb. 1 return to face-to-face classes. The charter school listed high hospital occupancy rates, percent positive rates for COVID-19 tests and difficulties with quarantined students as some of the reasons for the closure.

Aiken County Public Schools, which are currently operating in hybrid models, have had record-high quarantine counts for two weeks in a row this month. From Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, about one in twenty students in the district were quarantined.

To find COVID-19 data updates in the Edgefield County School District, visit ecsd.edgefield.k12.sc.us and scroll down to "Latest News."