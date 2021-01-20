Edgefield County School District goes remote after 'significant rise' in quarantines

Students in the Edgefield County School District will be attending their classes remotely through Jan. 29.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin O'Gorman announced Wednesday that schools would go remote starting Thursday. The district plans to return to in-person instruction for all schools by Monday, Feb. 1, according to a district press release.

The school district saw a "significant increase" over the last several days in the number of staff members quarantined, according to the press release. These employees had either tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who has the virus.

"We have determined that many of the COVID-related cases and quarantine situations have come from somewhere other than an ECSD school," reads the press release. "Despite the origins of exposure, today’s decision to immediately transition to Full Remote Learning provides a large number of our students and staff an opportunity to complete their quarantine, which should allow us to open on the 1st."

Until Feb. 1, all after-school activities are canceled, according to the press release.

The district notes that instruction will continue under full remote learning, and that school staff will be available during regular school hours by phone, email or video conference.

"Understandably, the decision to return to school in-person on Feb. 1 will depend on the status of COVID-19, our staffing numbers in quarantine and the guidance we receive from DHEC and our local health professionals closer to Feb. 1," reads the press release.

A similar shutdown happened in the Edgefield County School District in December. After a "significant rise" in quarantines, all eight schools in the district went remote from Dec. 15 through winter break.