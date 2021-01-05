DHEC confirms another 46 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina schools

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed another 46 COVID-19 cases in statewide schools Tuesday afternoon.

Of the 46 cases added since S.C. DHEC's Friday report, 28 are students, and 18 are school employees.

This brings the cumulative total to 5,258 students and 2,154 employees, as of Jan. 3. That's 7,412 coronavirus cases overall.

S.C. DHEC's numbers only include students and employees who physically attended school with the virus in its infectious period. The school report is updated biweekly on Tuesdays and Fridays.

These are the COVID-19 numbers from the last 30 days at Aiken County public, private and charter schools, according to S.C. DHEC:

Aiken Elementary (<5 employees). Aiken High (five students, <5 employees). Belvedere Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees). Clearwater Elementary (<5 employees). Cyril B. Busbee Elementary (<5 students). First Baptist Weekday, located in North Augusta (<5 students). Fox Creek High (<5 students, <5 employees). East Aiken School of the Arts (<5 students). Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees). Horse Creek Academy (<5 students). J.D. Lever Elementary (<5 students). Jackson Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Jefferson Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). M.B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students). Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students). Midland Valley High (<5 employees). Millbrook Elementary (<5 students). Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 students). New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students). North Augusta High (<5 students, <5 employees). North Augusta Middle (<5 students). Paul Knox Middle (<5 students). Redcliffe Elementary (<5 employees). Ridge Spring-Monetta High (<5 employees). Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (<5 students). Schofield Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Silver Bluff High (<5 students, <5 employees). South Aiken Baptist Christian School (<5 students, <5 employees). South Aiken High (<5 students). St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School (<5 students). Town Creek Christian Academy (<5 students). Warrenville Elementary (<5 employees). Victory Christian School (<5 students).

In Edgefield County, three public schools, one charter school and one private school have reported cases in the last 30 days, according to S.C. DHEC.

Merriwether Elementary has reported five student cases and fewer than five employee cases. Bettis Prep Leadership Academy, Wardlaw Academy, Merriwether Middle and Johnston-Trenton-Edgefield Middle have all reported fewer than five student cases.

In Barnwell County, six public schools and two private schools have reported cases in the last 30 days, according to S.C. DHEC.

Private schools Jefferson Davis Academy and Moriah Christian Academy, as well as public schools Williston-Elko Middle and Kelly Edwards Elementary, have reported fewer than five student cases. Guinyard-Butler Middle reported fewer than five employee cases.

Barnwell Elementary, Barnwell Primary and Barnwell High all reported fewer than five student and employee cases.

For more COVID-19 information on individual schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19, click on Schools & Childcare Centers and then Cases by Schools.