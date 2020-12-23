Dear Santa: Christmas wishes from first-graders at East Aiken School of the Arts

With a box of hand sanitizer on board and reindeer spaced 6 feet apart, Santa Claus is comin' to town tonight.
Students in Mrs. Wise's first grade class at East Aiken School of the Arts shared their letters to the jolly old elf last week.
Some of them asked for iPhones or game consoles, and others are hoping for dolls or skateboards. And some just want to let Mr. Claus know they've been good this year.
Here are the Christmas wishes – and North Pole trivia questions – the kids sent to Santa Claus this year.
Dear Santa,
I want a fone for Christmas. I have been good. Am I on the nice list? Merry Christmas to the reindeer and elves and you.
Love, Makhi
Dear Santa,
I hope you feel good for Christmas Santa. How miny elves do you have? I want a iPhone for Christmas and a PS4. I help my mom. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jy'leal
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas! I am excited about getting presents. I deserve it because I helped my mom do the dishes.
Love, Brenleigh
Dear Santa,
I wish to have a good Christmas and you to. I want a speshl present that has a cute baby cat. I will love to see Rudolph some day!
PS I love you.
Love, Camira
Dear Santa,
I wanted to know do you get gifts on Christmas? How many elves do you have? I want my life dolls because I'm thankful. I hope your elves are doing good and you too. Merry Christmas!
Love, Kaelyn
Dear Santa,
I wood love to see Rudolph one day. I love Christmas the most. How are your elves doing? I want a Switch and I want a scateboord for Christmas.
Love, Jordan
Dear Santa,
I am very excited about Christmas because of the presents. I am folowing all of the directions.
From, Owen
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today? I hope you are doing good. I have bin very good this year. How old is Danser? All I want for Christmas is Call of the Wild.
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa,
Thac you for sinding presents to me and my sister. I like to help my dad fix the car. I made food for the reindeer at school.
Love, Jasmine
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a Nintendo Switch with a Pokemon game and a scatbord. I was rele nice to my frends this year.
Love, Jameson
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! How are you? I want Paw Patrol toys for Christmas. I am shopping for presents with my mom. Is it cold in the North Pole? I want to go there.
Love, Jamarri