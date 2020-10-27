Cumulative COVID-19 cases in S.C. schools reach nearly 2,000

COVID-19 cases in South Carolina schools have reached 1,956 cumulatively as of Monday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's Tuesday report.

Since last Tuesday, cases have increased by 325, according to S.C. DHEC. This marks the second week in a row where cases have risen by more than 300 within a week.

S.C. DHEC reports a total of 1,364 cases among students and 592 cases among employees.

The reports, which include public, charter and private schools at the K-12 level, only count coronavirus-positive people who attended school or a school-sponsored activity during their infectious period.

In Aiken County, the private school South Aiken Baptist Christian School reported at least one, but fewer than five cases in S.C. DHEC's Tuesday report.

Student cases at Aiken High increased from five to six, and Belvedere Elementary reported at least one, but fewer than five faculty cases, according to the report.

Otherwise, the list of Aiken County schools in S.C. DHEC's report remains the same as Friday. The lists for Barnwell County and Edgefield County have not changed since in the last week.

The 27 Aiken County public and private schools that have reported COVID-19 cases this year are:

Aiken High (six students, <5 faculty) Aiken Scholars Academy (<5 students) Belvedere Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty) Byrd Elementary (<5 students) Grace Child Development Center (<5 students) Graniteville Elementary (<5 students) Greendale Elementary (<5 students) Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 faculty) Jefferson Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty) Langely-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students) Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students) Midland Valley Christian Academy (<5 students) Midland Valley High (<5 students) Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 faculty) New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students) North Aiken Elementary (<5 students) North Augusta Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty) North Augusta High (five students, <5 faculty) Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty) Paul Knox Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty) Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students) Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (<5 students) Schofield Middle (<5 students) South Aiken Baptist Christian School (<5 students) South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty) Wagener-Salley High (<5 students) Warrenville Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)

In Barnwell County, multiple public schools have reported fewer than five cases since the school year began. They are the Barnwell County Career Center, Kelly Edwards Academy, Barnwell High, Guinyard-Butler Middle, Williston-Elko Middle and Barnwell Elementary.

Barnwell County private school Jefferson Davis Academy has reported 15 student cases and fewer than five faculty cases since the school year began.

In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High remains the only school that has reported cases, with fewer than five among students.

S.C. DHEC notes that the coronavirus cases were not necessarily transmitted within school grounds.

“Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting,” S.C. DHEC states on its website.

To find S.C. DHEC’s bi-weekly school report and other coronavirus information, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.