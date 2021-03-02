You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 on the rise in South Carolina schools

Feb. 2021 Monthly COVID-19 totals in SC schools
According to data from S.C. DHEC, the state health agency confirmed more COVID-19 cases in statewide schools in February than any month before. (Blakeley Bartee/Staff)

 Chart by Blakeley Bartee

South Carolina health authorities confirmed more statewide in-school COVID-19 cases during February than any other month thus far, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

S.C. DHEC confirmed 3,807 statewide school virus cases from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28. That's over 1,000 more cases than January's total.

South Carolina schools have had a cumulative total of 13,670 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to S.C. DHEC. This means 10,100 students and 3,570 employees have attended school while infectious since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

Starting March 8, school staff will be eligible for coronavirus vaccine appointments, along with other frontline workers. For more information, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.

Local schools

In Aiken County, S.C. DHEC confirmed COVID-19 cases at 35 public schools, one charter school and five private schools over the last 30 days. Most of them reported fewer than five cases among students, employees or both.

North Augusta High, which has a cumulative total of 42 student cases, reported nine cases of students attending school with COVID-19, according to S.C. DHEC. South Aiken High reported eight new student cases.

Five student cases were reported over the last 30 days at both Midland Valley High and Mossy Creek Elementary, and North Augusta Middle reported six student cases.

Here are all the schools in Aiken County that reported cases over the last 30 days:

  1. Aiken County Career Center
  2. Aiken Elementary
  3. Aiken High
  4. Aiken Intermediate
  5. Belvedere Elementary
  6. Byrd Elementary
  7. Chukker Creek Elementary
  8. Clearwater Elementary
  9. Cyril B. Busbee Elementary
  10. East Aiken School of the Arts
  11. First Presbyterian Preschool
  12. Gloverville Elementary
  13. Hammond Hill Elementary
  14. Horse Creek Academy
  15. J.D. Lever Elementary
  16. Jackson Middle
  17. Jefferson Elementary
  18. Langley Bath Clearwater Middle
  19. Leavelle McCampbell Middle
  20. Lloyd-Kennedy Charter
  21. M.B. Kennedy Middle
  22. Mead Hall Episcopal School
  23. Midland Valley High
  24. Millbrook Elementary
  25. Mossy Creek Elementary
  26. New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle
  27. North Aiken Elementary
  28. North Augusta Elementary
  29. North Augusta High
  30. North Augusta Middle
  31. Oakwood-Windsor Elementary
  32. Redcliffe Elementary
  33. Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary
  34. Ridge Spring-Monetta High
  35. Silver Bluff High
  36. South Aiken Baptist Christian School
  37. South Aiken High
  38. St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School
  39. Wagener-Salley High
  40. Warrenville Elementary
  41. Victory Christian School

In Edgefield County, private school Wardlaw Academy, charter school Fox Creek High and public schools Douglas Elementary, Johnston Elementary, Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle, Merriwether Middle and Strom Thurmond High all reported cases over the last 30 days.

S.C. DHEC also confirmed cases at Barnwell County public schools Blackville Hilda High, Macedonia Elementary, Williston-Elko High, Williston-Elko Middle, Barnwell Elementary, Barnwell High, Barnwell Primary and Guinyard Butler Middle.

For both cumulative and recent COVID-19 data in South Carolina schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19 and click on "Student, Teacher & Faculty Cases."

