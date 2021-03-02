COVID-19 on the rise in South Carolina schools

South Carolina health authorities confirmed more statewide in-school COVID-19 cases during February than any other month thus far, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

S.C. DHEC confirmed 3,807 statewide school virus cases from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28. That's over 1,000 more cases than January's total.

South Carolina schools have had a cumulative total of 13,670 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to S.C. DHEC. This means 10,100 students and 3,570 employees have attended school while infectious since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

Starting March 8, school staff will be eligible for coronavirus vaccine appointments, along with other frontline workers. For more information, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.

Local schools

In Aiken County, S.C. DHEC confirmed COVID-19 cases at 35 public schools, one charter school and five private schools over the last 30 days. Most of them reported fewer than five cases among students, employees or both.

North Augusta High, which has a cumulative total of 42 student cases, reported nine cases of students attending school with COVID-19, according to S.C. DHEC. South Aiken High reported eight new student cases.

Five student cases were reported over the last 30 days at both Midland Valley High and Mossy Creek Elementary, and North Augusta Middle reported six student cases.

Here are all the schools in Aiken County that reported cases over the last 30 days:

Aiken County Career Center Aiken Elementary Aiken High Aiken Intermediate Belvedere Elementary Byrd Elementary Chukker Creek Elementary Clearwater Elementary Cyril B. Busbee Elementary East Aiken School of the Arts First Presbyterian Preschool Gloverville Elementary Hammond Hill Elementary Horse Creek Academy J.D. Lever Elementary Jackson Middle Jefferson Elementary Langley Bath Clearwater Middle Leavelle McCampbell Middle Lloyd-Kennedy Charter M.B. Kennedy Middle Mead Hall Episcopal School Midland Valley High Millbrook Elementary Mossy Creek Elementary New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle North Aiken Elementary North Augusta Elementary North Augusta High North Augusta Middle Oakwood-Windsor Elementary Redcliffe Elementary Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary Ridge Spring-Monetta High Silver Bluff High South Aiken Baptist Christian School South Aiken High St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School Wagener-Salley High Warrenville Elementary Victory Christian School

In Edgefield County, private school Wardlaw Academy, charter school Fox Creek High and public schools Douglas Elementary, Johnston Elementary, Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle, Merriwether Middle and Strom Thurmond High all reported cases over the last 30 days.

S.C. DHEC also confirmed cases at Barnwell County public schools Blackville Hilda High, Macedonia Elementary, Williston-Elko High, Williston-Elko Middle, Barnwell Elementary, Barnwell High, Barnwell Primary and Guinyard Butler Middle.

For both cumulative and recent COVID-19 data in South Carolina schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19 and click on "Student, Teacher & Faculty Cases."