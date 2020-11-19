COVID-19 cases spread across 26 Aiken County public schools and centers

The Aiken County Public School District reported 52 COVID-19 cases in its weekly report Tuesday.

From Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 18 employees, 28 face-to-face students and three all-virtual students reported confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the report.

The school district reported no hospitalizations related to these coronavirus cases.

Of the 18 employees who reported cases, 17 of them are teachers, according to the report. One administration employee reported a positive case.

Elementary school employees reported the highest number of cases with 13 total. Employees at middle and high schools reported seven and eight cases respectively.

Aiken High School reported the most student cases during that week. The school reported five face-to-face student cases and fewer than five employee cases.

Here are the schools and district locations that reported COVID-19 cases among students or employees last week. Unless otherwise noted, the students listed are face-to-face students.

A.L. Corbett Middle School (<5 employees). Aiken County Career & Technology Center (<5 employees). Aiken Elementary School (<5 students). Aiken High School (five students, <5 employees). Belvedere Elementary School (<5 employees). Center for Innovative Learning (<5 employees). Chukker Creek Elementary School (one virtual student, <5 employees). Gloverville Elementary School (<5 employees). Greendale Elementary School (<5 students). Hammond Hill Elementary School (<5 students, <5 employees). Kennedy Middle School (<5 students). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School (<5 students, <5 employees). Leavelle McCampbell Middle School (<5 students, <5 employees). Midland Valley High School (<5 students). Millbrook Elementary School (<5 employees). Mossy Creek Elementary School (<5 students). New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle School (<5 students). North Aiken Elementary School (<5 employees). North Augusta Elementary School (<5 students, <5 employees). North Augusta High School (one virtual student, <5 face-to-face students, <5 employees). North Augusta Middle School (<5 students, <5 employees). Paul Knox Middle School (one virtual student). Schofield Middle School (<5 students). Silver Bluff High School (<5 students). South Aiken High School (<5 students). Warrenville Elementary School (<5 employees).

Quarantines

The school district reported a record high 1,267 quarantines among students and school employees last week, and about 79% of them were exposed at school or work, according to district data.

Six volunteers were also quarantined due to school exposure in middle schools.

Students were quarantined due to school exposure at a higher rate than school district employees. Most quarantined employees reported exposure outside of their workplaces, according to school district data.

About one out of every 20 students district-wide were quarantined last week. High school students were quarantined at the highest rate, with 578 students exposed either at school or outside of school.

There are 22,601 students in the school district, and about 71% of them attend face-to-face classes, according to district data.

The school district reported that 77 employees, including 50 teachers, continued working under critical infrastructure after reporting virus exposure and no symptoms.

To view the school district's weekly COVID-19 updates, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.