COVID-19 cases on the rise at USC Aiken

USC Aiken has reported 48 new COVID-19 cases this month so far, and almost half of those were from this week alone.

The university reported 21 cases from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. This is the third week in a row USCA has had case counts in the double digits, which was uncommon during the fall semester.

Two isolation beds were occupied this week, according to the dashboard. USCA reports having made all relevant calls for contact tracing and having an adequate amount of cleaning supplies.

USCA has reported more COVID-19 cases during the month of January than any previous months this academic year, according to its dashboard updates.

This trend is mirrored by COVID-19 data within the Aiken County Public School District. The last month has seen higher case counts among students and employees – as well as record-breaking quarantine numbers – in local public schools.

In a Jan. 5 message to the USCA campus community, the university's COVID-19 coordinators urged students to report any symptoms and to get tested for the virus.

"The CDC continues to warn about the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. It is up to everyone to do their part by wearing a mask, keeping socially distanced and making wise choices to protect yourselves and others," reads the message.

The university’s alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”

During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.