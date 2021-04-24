Capacity doubled in Highland Springs middle school plans due to growing population

Anticipating more growth in western Aiken County, the Aiken County Public School District doubled its planned capacity at the upcoming Highland Springs middle school.

Plans for the new school, which include a construction budget that went from $32 million to $39,759,750, received Aiken County Board of Education approval at the meeting on April 20.

The Highland Springs facility will be located between Belvedere and Clearwater, near Belvedere Clearwater Road and Old Sudlow Lake Road. It will house both a middle school and an elementary school in connected two-story buildings. The middle school will be built first.

Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services in the school district, said the middle school's planned capacity has grown from 350 to 750 to accommodate a potentially large influx of students from the growing community.

"We have had a lot of changes in our projections of the growth and that area," Murphy said. "We still have elementary school space in the area, but middle school space is at a premium. And so, in order to make this school actually worth building … we had to increase the size from 350 to 750 for the middle school."

Likewise, initial plans for the Highland Springs elementary school have a capacity of 500 students, but Murphy said it will be capable of hosting an additional 250 students due to the area's growth.

The changes to Highland Springs' budgeting needs were approved in one motion along with several other consent items in the agenda. School board member Sandra Shealey held the sole vote against the motion.

During the Highland Springs discussion, Shealey said the project is needed, but voiced concern about other schools' upgrades that could be postponed due to the increased budget.

Shealey represents District 1, which includes Wagener, Salley, Perry and part of the Monetta community.

"I'm just concerned about the long-term effects. How could this possibly affect the building of other schools that are needed in the future, in the near-future as far as pushing them back?" Shealey asked, listing Wagener-Salley High and Silver Bluff High as schools in need of upgrades.

Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence and Murphy said the district is still on track for other projects. The district could potentially move funding from bond premiums, which Laurence said normally go to one-time athletic purchases, and other options. Money from cyclic reserves is going toward the increased cost of Highland Springs.

Murphy said Wagener-Salley High, in projection alone, will likely be a $40 to $50 million project because the upgrades will include the athletic fields.

Board members Jason Crane and Barry Moulton also asked about the timeline for other projects that require funding in the district, but voted in favor of the motion – a sweeping vote that included 18 agenda items in total, ranging from grant submissions to a new special education teacher recruitment incentive.

The middle and elementary schools at Highland Springs will be 195,500 square feet in total, with elementary classrooms in the west side and middle school classrooms in the east side.

Some features in the building plan include outdoor reading and dining areas for both schools, outdoor art patios for the art rooms, separate gymnasiums and a shared front office area for administration at both schools.

The district's plans state that a new boulevard will provide access to the building, with separate car lines for the middle and elementary school.

The planned exterior of the building is intended to evoke materials from the surrounding area. The red brick is similar to the red brick buildings in downtown North Augusta, and the stone base and wood-look brown metal panels resemble the Augusta Canal, officials from architecture firm LS3P said.

Groundbreaking for the facility is slated for this summer. As of April 20, the overall budget for the project is $50,985,915.

To view a livestream of the school board meeting, visit acpsd.net.