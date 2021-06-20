Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy levels up to eighth grade

Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy in Trenton has started the enrollment process for the 2021-2022 school term.
Continuing to build, the academy is adding another grade level to its already successful education system. Eighth grade is the next addition to the science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, academy.
Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy is currently holding eighth grade open enrollment; it also has a few open seats for K-7.
The school is located at 69 Nicholson Road, Trenton.
Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy courses are fully accredited and aligned to state standards and taught by highly qualified South Carolina-certified teachers.
The programs combine traditional school academics with STEM education.
Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy inspires the students to pursue STEM subjects as their area of focus and to help them become academically successful.
Enrollment applications are available online and in the school’s main office; applications are processed in the order received.
Enrollment depends on the space available in the requested grade and class.
A one-time non-refundable $35 processing fee, payable to the requested school, may be charged at the time the application is submitted.
The academy will continue to accept applications on a first-come, first-served basis until each grade level at the school is full.
The team at Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy works diligently to serve daily as aligned with their motto: "Discovering Tomorrow's Leaders Today.” The staff and students welcome all students to its tuition-free public charter school.
For more information, visit www.bettisprep.org or call 803-663-7266.