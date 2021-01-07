ATC welding lab, alumni programming topics for ACCTCE meeting

Updates on the progress of Aiken Technical College's welding lab and alumni programming are on the agenda for Monday's meeting of the Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education, or ACCTCE.

The ACCTCE is ATC's local governing area commission, and meetings are held monthly.

ATC's welding lab is undergoing an expansion project that will allow more students to use the lab at once. In December, ATC received a $25,000 grant for the renovation.

Last year, the college formed a new advancement division with Mechelle English, ATC vice president of advancement, at the helm. English said in October that engaging with ATC's alumni has become an institutional priority.

Other items on the agenda include an fiscal year 2020 single audit update and a report from ATC President Dr. Forest Mahan, who will provide updates on ATC, state budget and legislation.

Also on the agenda is an update on SACSCOC, or the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges – the regional accrediting body for higher education institutions.

The ACCTCE will meet in a video conference call at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 11.