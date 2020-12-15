ATC celebrates graduates in drive-thru ceremony

Aiken Technical College celebrated graduates with decorations, cheering spectators and decked-out vehicles in a drive-thru ceremony Tuesday.

Graduates from the classes of December 2019, May 2020 and August 2020 – many accompanied by friends and family – received their diplomas upon exiting their vehicles in a procession through the ATC campus.

The celebration kicked off at 1 p.m., with the car line ending at the Center for Energy and Advanced Manufacturing.

Many of these graduates completed their studies during the COVID-19 pandemic. ATC president Dr. Forest Mahan praised the students for pushing through.

"I want to congratulate them on persevering through a very challenging year. It's very difficult to finish a college credential in the normal circumstances of everyday life, but you throw in the current situation – that adds to the pressures ...," Mahan said. "They stuck with it, they persevered and they were successful, and I know that they'll be more than successful in their future career field."

This was the first time ATC has tried a drive-thru format for graduation, Mahan said. He said the college hopes to return to a more traditional ceremony in the spring, but that the drive-thru event went smoothly and was well organized.

Melissa Johnson, ATC director of recruitment and student experience, coordinated the celebration alongside her colleagues.

"Our students were excited to be able to have this opportunity. We were excited to be able to flex our innovation muscles and try to pull things off a little differently," Johnson said.

Johnson said she is proud of ATC's graduates for persevering and continuing to show up when things were difficult.

"Our graduates hung in there. They finished, and they finished well. That's just indicative of the type of students that we have, and I thank them for representing Aiken Technical College so well out in the world – not just on campus, not just today, but every day," Johnson said.