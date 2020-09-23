Aiken Technical College offers EMS information session and lab tour

Future emergency medical technicians and paramedics can tour Aiken Technical College's Emergency Medical Services lab in a free information session on Sept. 29.
ATC will host an information session for potential students titled “Discover Your Path: EMS Careers” at 6 p.m. in the Center for Energy and Advanced Manufacturing. The information session for potential students will help them learn more about the EMS program and related careers.
Attendees can also fill out the free ATC admissions application at the event.
"As EMS organizations face a workforce shortage, (ATC) is building awareness about the available career paths and the education needed to succeed in the field," reads a press release from the college.
The college offers an Associate in Applied Science in Emergency Medical Technology, as well as both basic and advanced Emergency Medical Technician certificates.
Program graduates can take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technician exams respective to their education level. They are also eligible for certifications in South Carolina, Georgia and several other states, according to the press release.
In the press release, Jonathan Jones, director of Aiken Tech's EMS program, said the program focuses on the evolution of emergency medicine as the EMS field advances.
“Students have the opportunity to use state-of-the-art simulation equipment while conducting realistic, high-fidelity scenarios in the lab setting, allowing for mistakes to be made in a controlled environment so they can learn and make corrections without risking lives," Jones said in the press release.
Online registration is required for attendance, and can be done online at eventbrite.com.