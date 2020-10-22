Aiken Technical College looks ahead to spring

Registration for the spring semester at Aiken Technical College has begun, with the opportunity to enroll in classes available for both new and returning students.

Spring classes at ATC begin on Jan. 11, with the spring late term starting on Feb. 1 and spring term 3 starting on March 2.

New student orientation is scheduled for Jan. 7, according to ATC's website.

During the Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education meeting on Oct. 12, ATC president Dr. Forest Mahan said enrollment for the fall was down by about 13 or 14%.

Mahan points to scheduling difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic as some of the cause behind the dip.

Despite the drop in fall enrollment, Mahan said ATC saw a surge in enrollment for Continuing Education courses.

Tower program

ATC's tower technician program is one of its Continuing Education programs, and college officials said it has continued to see a steady flow of students.

Dr. Steven Simmons, dean of technical and continuing education, said the growth of 5G has led to higher demands for tower technicians.

"The biggest surprise is our tower program," Simmons said. "... Just in the last several months, we've trained over 60 installation tower wireless climbers, and I would say about 80% of them have reported back that they have found employment."

The 12-day training program is relatively new, having launched earlier this year. Simmons said ATC previously offered a full-semester class, but the shorter program has led to increased enrollment.

Many tower technician students have come from the Warriors4Wireless organization, which connects military veterans with training providers in the telecommunications industry, Simmons said.

ATC instructor Joey Morrissette has been training future tower technicians at the college for about six and a half years, he said. One of the skills he teaches is how to rescue oneself in the event of a climbing accident.

Morrissette said he has students practice this skill until they're competent without help, even if it takes more tries than the course requires.

"When something really happens, I want them to be confident that they can do it," Morrissette said.

The program accepts 12 students in each cohort, and students learn in lectures and by climbing ATC's practice towers.

Students in the program work for about 10 to 12 hours per day, and much of that time is spent in the air, Morrissette said.

"These guys get jobs as soon as they graduate," Morrissette said, adding that one woman graduated and became a foreman after two and a half months on the job.

Welding lab

Construction on ATC's welding lab will begin on Nov. 9, Mahan said. The renovations will increase the number of booths available for students to use.

Built in 2015, the lab can currently accommodate 40 students. Simmons said ATC plans to add 20 more booths, which requires a larger ventilation system.

The welding program has grown to about 100 students per semester, though the program saw a slight dip in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Simmons said.

"We're expecting an [enrollment] increase in spring and then a larger increase in fall, and that means that when this lab is complete — which should be February, end of March, somewhere around there — we'll have the capacity to meet that demand," Simmons said earlier this month.

In the meantime, students will use temporary lab spaces for the spring term. If necessary, ATC may use the lab at the Aiken County Career and Technology Center, Mahan said during the ACCTCE meeting.

Alumni outreach

Mechelle English, ATC's new vice president of advancement, is looking to reconnect with ATC alumni.

English recently completed her first month on the job, which entails supervising the offices of marketing and public relations, teaching and technology, institutional effectiveness and the ATC Foundation.

Engaging with alumni will help ATC with recruitment and connecting students with internship opportunities, as well as expanding the fundraising base, English said during October's ACCTCE meeting.

English said she will share regular alumni outreach updates with the ACCTCE.