top story

Aiken Technical College ditches masks on campus, will continue cleaning procedures

ATC
Buy Now

Aiken Technical College's local governing area commission, the Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education, meets monthly. (Blakeley Bartee/Staff)

 Staff photo by Blakeley Bartee

Aiken Technical College announced employees, students and campus guests will not have to wear masks or practice social distance while on campus.

The college will not require employees, students, or campus guests to be vaccinated, according to a news release from Aiken Technical College.

This revised mask policy will go into effect on June 1.

The college will continue to clean and disinfect public spaces and frequently shared items and provide hand sanitizer stations throughout the campus. The news releases noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends continued use of face masks or covering for those who are not vaccinated.

Aiken Technical College will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for the latest information.

