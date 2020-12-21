Aiken Tech welding lab will expand thanks to American Welding Society grant

The American Welding Society awarded a $25,000 Foundation Workforce Grant to Aiken Technical College, according to a Tuesday news release from ATC.

With the grant funds, the college's welding lab will gain an additional 20 welding booths and welding machines, according to the release.

In October, Dr. Steven Simmons, dean of technical and continuing education, said the welding program has grown to about 100 students per semester. The lab, built in 2015, can currently accommodate 40 students at once.

The expansion will help meet growing the student demand. Currently, the college has to closely monitor the class sizes during registration to avoid having more students than welding booths, welding instructor Keith Cusey said in the release.

“The increased enrollment of the welding program has opened up the need for additional welding booths and machines,” Cusey said in the release.

The new welding booths will be installed in the summer of 2021, according to the release. In the meantime, the college is upgrading the ventilation for the area. Simmons said the additional booths require a larger ventilation system.

On its website, ATC states that its Associate in Applied Science degree program provides students with practical skills in welding, metallurgy and design.

“Welding is one of the critical skills that companies are in constant need of, and our ability to support our students in developing the skills to meet that workforce need is a focus of Aiken Technical College,” Simmons said in the release.

On behalf of the college, the ATC Foundation – lead by director Dr. Beth LaClair – applied for the grant to support the welding program, according to the release.

“This grant opportunity came at just the right time. This is a wonderful opportunity for the American Welding Society to provide funding support to the already ongoing enhancements to the ATC welding facilities,” LaClair said in the release.