Aiken Tech offers free manufacturing training course

South Carolina residents can earn an MSSC Certified Production Technician certification and several industry-recognized credentials by enrolling this spring in a free South Carolina Manufacturing Certification course offered by Aiken Technical College.
The course costs are covered by funding S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster allocated from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to the South Carolina Technical College System in January.
The funding provides free short-term job-training programs for South Carolina residents at SCTCS technical colleges to help them enter the workforce quickly with in-demand skills.
The course will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting April 12. The course will end June 17. Participants must be at least 18 years of age and have at least a high school diploma or GED. To apply, call Kendall Carter at 803-508-7365 or email carterk@atc.edu.
During the course, participants will learn about safety, quality practices and measurement, manufacturing processes and production, and maintenance awareness.
They will also have the opportunity to earn the following credentials: OSHA-10, Yellow Belt Lean Training, Snap-On Tools, ManuFirstSC and forklift.
Those who complete the program will be invited to attend an “invitation only” job fair with the program’s corporate partners. The program’s corporate partners are AGY, Aiken Personnel Services, Aiken Precision Technologies, BAE Systems, Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, MAU Workforce Solutions and MTU.
Enrolling in and completing this program does not guarantee employment.
Additional course dates are being planned for the future.
Aiken Technical College is a two-year comprehensive college located in Graniteville. Founded in 1972, the college provides educational and workforce development opportunities through academic programs, continuing education, and corporate training services.
For more information, www.atc.edu.