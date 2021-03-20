Aiken Tech employee chosen for leadership role with S.C. Technical Education Association

One of Aiken Technical College’s own is next in line to lead the South Carolina Technical Education Association, a professional organization for employees in the South Carolina Technical College System.
Bruce McCord, director of Institutional Effectiveness, Teaching and Technology, was selected as the president-elect for SCTEA during its virtual conference on Feb. 19. SCTEA aims to promote and advance technical education in the state and provide development opportunities for both employees and student leaders.
Prior to this appointment, McCord served as the Aiken Tech representative to the SCTEA board for two years. He was also recognized by the organization in 2009 and 2017 as the SCTEA Faculty Member of the Year for Aiken Tech.
“Working with the members of the SCTEA board over the past two years has been a wonderful experience," McCord said. "Under incredibly difficult conditions, President Karla Gilliam and President-elect Laura McClain did a fantastic job of leading the team through the implementation of SCTEA’s first virtual conference. I am looking forward to supporting Laura over the coming year and to seeing everyone gather together in Myrtle Beach for our next conference in February 2022.”
He will assume the SCTEA president role in February 2022.
McCord has been employed at Aiken Tech since January 2006 and has previously held positions as a history instructor, department chair of history, social sciences and public services, and has served three terms as Aiken Tech's faculty assembly president.
He currently serves as the co-chair for the college’s Quality Enhancement Plan committee, as coordinator of the Aiken Tech Curriculum and Instruction Committee, and as the S.C. Institutional Effectiveness Peer Group’s secretary. McCord is also a current Grace and Charles Sloan Community College Leadership Alliance Fellow.
