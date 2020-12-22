Aiken Standard’s top 10 local stories of 2020 — No. 10: A tumultuous year for education in Aiken County

Editor's note: The Aiken Standard is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2020 via a 10-part series of articles published Dec. 22 through Dec. 31. This article is No. 10: Education changes in Aiken County.
It was an unusual year for local educators, students and parents.
Staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic meant having extra precautions, sanitation, social distancing, masks and, in the Aiken County Public School District, a lower number of students allowed in a classroom at once.
From drive-thru graduations to a new member of the Aiken County Board of Education, here are some of the major changes and events in local education this year.
Remote and hybrid learning
In March, the Aiken County Public School District made a switch to remote learning as the COVID-19 pandemic began nationwide.
Just 300 students districtwide had been enrolled in any virtual classes before the school shutdowns, said King Laurence, superintendent of Aiken County schools.
The move to virtual learning became a more long-lasting one for some families. Aiken Innovate, the school district's all-virtual option, had an enrollment of 6,160 by the end of the semester. That's about 28% of all students.
In November, Laurence said he predicts a continued demand for virtual learning in the district.
“I don’t think we’ll have 6,000 students in virtual learning, but I think that demand is going to be there. And we have to be prepared for that,” Laurence said in November.
Other students attended face-to-face classes, which flipped from a hybrid schedule, to a five-day full-time schedule, and back to the hybrid schedule before the semester ended.
In the hybrid schedule, students attended face-to-face classes for two days a week in separate cohorts, learning remotely for the other three school days. The Aiken County School Board voted in October to return students to full-time classes, which ended after quarantine rates rose to new highs and substitute teachers were in short supply.
The substitute teacher shortage was a major topic of discussion for the school board in December. Low fill rates for absent faculty meant some teachers had to cover classes during their planning periods, according to the school district.
Board members called on parents and community members to help fill the substitute teaching gap.
A new superintendent
Before the pandemic began affecting Aiken County, the school district saw the appointment of a new superintendent.
King Laurence had been serving as the interim superintendent after the former superintendent, Dr. Sean Alford, resigned in September 2019. At the time, Laurence had been the school district's chief officer of administration.
School Board members spent nearly four hours in executive session in February. They voted 7-2 to name Laurence the new superintendent of the school district, and Laurence has continued to serve in his new role since.
Pandemic graduations
With social distancing, masks and increased sanitation, graduations did not look quite the same this year.
High schools district-wide held ceremonies in their football stadiums, with limited seating due to social distancing measures. Each graduate received just two tickets, but the events were livestreamed and recorded for anyone who missed out.
At USC Aiken in June, graduates decorated their cars and celebrated their accomplishments in a drive-thru parade. The students received their diplomas from USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan, who is planning to retire next summer. The university later held a more traditional ceremony in November, though it was held outdoors at the Aiken High football field rather than its usual Convocation Center location.
Aiken Technical College also celebrated graduates in December with a drive-through ceremony. Students remained in their vehicles until it was their turn to have their names announced, receive their diplomas and take a photo with ATC President Dr. Forest Mahan.
Athletics disrupted
The COVID-19 pandemic impacted school sports this year, with many games getting postponed. Notably, the traditional rivalry game between Aiken High and South Aiken High was canceled altogether.
There was some discussion among school board members, as well as members of the Back-to-School Advisory Committee, as to whether athletics should continue at all.
Ultimately, the school board voted for athletics, including wrestling and basketball, to continue according to statewide standards.
New school board member
In a tight race, Dr. Patricia Hanks won the District 4 seat on the Aiken County Board of Education – narrowly defeating Keith Liner, who had been serving as the board chairman.
Hanks was the only challenger to win a school board seat in November.
Three other seats – District 1, District 8 and District 9 – went up for election, and voters reelected the incumbent candidates Sandra Shealey, Dr. John Bradley and Cameron Nuessle.
___
Aiken Standard’s top 10 local stories of 2020
• Dec. 22 — No. 10: A tumultuous year for education
• Dec. 23 — No. 9
• Dec. 24 — No. 8
• Dec. 25 — No. 7
• Dec. 26 — No. 6
• Dec. 27 — No. 5
• Dec. 28 — No. 4
• Dec. 29 — No. 3
• Dec. 30 — No. 2
• Dec. 31 — No. 1