top story Aiken Standard 2020 Candidate Forum: Anthony James and Cameron Nuessle By Blakeley Bartee bbartee@aikenstandard.com Blakeley Bartee Author email Oct 9, 2020 1 hr ago Subscribe today for $2.98/ week Note: The answers in this video were recorded between Sept. 17-18. Related Videos: Education Aiken Standard 2020 Candidate Forum: John Bradley and Douglas Slaughter By Blakeley Bartee bbartee@aikenstandard.com Education Aiken Standard 2020 Candidate Forum: Patricia Hanks and Keith Liner By Blakeley Bartee bbartee@aikenstandard.com Local Government Aiken Standard 2020 Candidate Forum: Samuretta Muldrow and Sandra Shealey By Blakeley Bartee bbartee@aikenstandard.com Blakeley Bartee Author email Today's Top Headlines Harrison threatens to withdraw from Senate debate after Graham rejects call for COVID test Lexington County bakery fined $14,000 by DHEC over ammonia releases into atmosphere More than 212,000 people were claiming unemployment before SC implemented new security Retailers, restaurants line up for new shopping center coming to Nexton in Berkeley County SC doctors, nursing professor charged as part of federal investigation into Medicare fraud Legendary Clemson coach among 5 farmers suing Charleston Hemp Co. owner over crops North Charleston leaders call for apology over ads targeting Black school board candidates Early voting opened in SC Monday with widespread interest across the state Understand SC: The rising cost of living in Charleston Where to vote early or absentee in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties